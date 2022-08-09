Johnson City Public Library will hold a voter education session with Washington County Administrator of Elections Dana Jones on Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Jones will show people how to find the information they need before going to the voting booth, including who is running, who has picked up petitions for offices and which offices are elected.
JCPL Adult Services Manager Lisa Krekelberg said the library is hosting this event because people often ask library staff for voting and election information.
“People ask us all the time where they can find details about upcoming elections. It can be difficult to find this information, especially for local elections,” Krekelberg said.
As Administrator of Elections, Jones can also provide a behind-the-scenes perspective into Washington County’s local election process and early voting.
“It’s fascinating to learn how our elections work,” Krekelberg said. “Several years ago, I volunteered at a polling location, and that experience helped me understand how much work goes into an election. I'm excited to hear from Dana Jones about our election process.”
Call Adult Services at 423-434-4454 to learn more about the voter education session. For general information about elections and voting, contact the Washington County Election Commission at 423-753-1688.
Follow Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates. Visit www.jcpl.org, call 423-434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard St. to use Johnson City Public Library.
