The Johnson City Commission on Thursday delayed a final vote on the Keebler Annexation at a meeting where they also voted to make Dr. Todd Fowler the city’s new mayor.
The commission delayed the annexation vote until March after hearing concerns from several residents in the area — including state Rep. Tim Hicks (R-Gray) who lambasted the proposed development and its developer during a public hearing.
It appeared likely the commission would delay a final vote on the 135-acre annexation request after it held a work session on the issue earlier this month.
During that work session on Dec. 1, city staff briefed commissioners and answered questions about several key concerns, primarily surrounding sewer availability, transit, traffic impacts and school capacity — concerns that had been previously raised by both commissioners and the public. The Keebler Annexation stood to become one of the largest Gray has seen in decades with a proposed 494 units of housing.
The commission heard from several residents at Thursday’s meeting before voting to delay a final vote until its March 2 meeting. That will give city staff and the planning commission time to discuss and develop the new zoning ordinances that may be assigned to this development should it be approved.
Four citizens spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, expressing concern over traffic impacts, the density of the houses and flooding from a nearby creek.
That included Hicks, who pulled no punches when discussing the proposed development and its developer. Hicks said the developer has “one goal in mind, that’s to make as much money as possible and cram as many homes on this property as possible.”
Hicks said the development is too large for Gray.
“They want you to believe that for a developer and a builder to make a profit, that they need to cram as many homes on this piece of property as possible. That’s not true,” said Hicks, who pointed to a current development of his own to illustrate his point. Hicks said the zoning assignment on that 14.1-acre property in Gray allows for 91 total homes, but they’re only going to build 44.
“We are proud of where we live,” said Hicks. “We are not against growth, we invite folks moving here to Gray, and yes, if this annexation goes through they may pay city taxes, but they will be living in Gray.
“One of the reasons people want to move here is because we don’t have huge developments like this,” Hicks continued. “We want to make sure we keep it that way. We’re not against the city expanding into Gray, but we are against the wrong kind of development.”
Commissioners also voted to send back a proposed zoning ordinance called “Rural Neighborhood” to its Planning Commission, which will consider possible changes to it — changes that will very likely include a new name. Rural Neighborhood was the proposed zoning assignment for 115 of the Keebler Annexation’s 135 acres.
The Rural Neighborhood zoning ordinance, the first of the three to be heard before the commission, will need to be read again on three readings before it can be adopted. The earliest it could return before the commission is likely February. Rural Neighborhood is one of four new proposed zoning ordinances, along with Rural Residential, Suburban Neighborhood and Urban Neighborhood, which staff hope will replace existing zoning codes such as R-1, R-2A and MX-1.
Commission selects Fowler as mayor, names Murphy vice mayor
Fowler, a sports medicine physician, was first elected to the commission in 2016 and was appointed vice mayor in 2020.
Fowler will succeed outgoing mayor Joe Wise, who served in the role for two years. Fowler is the 76th mayor of Johnson City.
Commissioners are elected to staggered four-year terms and select a new mayor and vice mayor from their body after every election. The mayor is the ceremonial head of the city, presiding over commission meetings and representing the city at community and public functions.
“I’ll do my best,” Fowler said after thanking his fellow commissioners and family for their support. “I’ll try and continue the work that this commission and previous commissions have put forward to us and try to make Johnson City an even better place to live.”
Commissioner Aaron Murphy, who was elected to the commission in 2020, was selected as vice mayor. Commissioner John Hunter made the motion for Murphy to become vice mayor.
Wise thanked his colleagues on the commission for electing him mayor in 2020, highlighting some of the commission’s accomplishments during that time such as the redevelopment of West Walnut Street and the hiring of a new city manager.
“This has been a transformational part of significant consequence for our community now and into the years to come,” Wise said. “I have not accomplished those things, we have accomplished those things, and I want to say thank you to each of you for that, and I also want to express my sincere well wishes to those who follow and wish for great success.”