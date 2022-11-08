Johnson City Commissioners Jenny Brock and John Hunter won reelection on Tuesday, beating out challengers John Baker and Jay A. Emberton.
Brock, who was the top vote-getter in her last election, paced the field with 9,319 votes. Brock had 40.77% of the vote and was the only candidate with more than 30% of the vote. Hunter had 6,231 votes, about 27% of the vote. This will be Brock’s third term in office and Hunter’s second.
Baker performed the best of the challengers, garnering almost 20% of the vote. Emberton had 11.4% of the vote.
The Washington County Election Commission must still certify the results for them to be official.
Reached by phone on Tuesday, Brock thanked voters and said she was humbled by the support.
“I’m very humbled by the confidence I think the voters of Johnson City are expressing in me,” Brock said.
Brock said she wants to be a role model to the community and said the commission has to be ready to “step up to the plate and be ready and be prepared to lead,” as they confront challenges such as managing the city’s growth.
“My pledge is to be a respectful person, to be a good role model for children in this community to show them this is what leadership looks like when you’re in it for the right reasons,” Brock said. “I’m just very grateful.”
Hunter could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
