Johnson City Commission

Left to right, Mayor Joe Wise, Commissioner Jenny Brock and Commissioner John Hunter listen to a presentation during a City Commission meeting on April 21.

 David Floyd/Johnson City Press

Johnson City Commissioners Jenny Brock and John Hunter won reelection on Tuesday, beating out challengers John Baker and Jay A. Emberton.

Brock, who was the top vote-getter in her last election, paced the field with 9,319 votes. Brock had 40.77% of the vote and was the only candidate with more than 30% of the vote. Hunter had 6,231 votes, about 27% of the vote. This will be Brock’s third term in office and Hunter’s second.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

City Commissioner John Hunter talks running for re-election, issues facing the city, affordable housing

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you