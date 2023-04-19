Inmate laborers from the Washington County Detention Center have signed their names to ongoing renovations at the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City.

An inmate detail from the jail, which is being supervised by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, has done most of the work to transform the county-owned brick building into interim offices for the Washington County Election Commission.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you