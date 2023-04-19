Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, said the inmates got the idea of writing their names above the ceiling after seeing the signatures of the workers who were associated with two previous renovations of the nearly 100-year-old building.
Washington County Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister and Dana Jones, the county's election administrator, point to the signatures of workers who were involved in past remodeling projects at the former Princeton Arts Center.
Supervised inmates from the county's Detention Center have been putting up walls, ceilings and repairing flooring in the building, which is being renovated as interim offices for the Washington County Election Commission.
Inmate laborers from the Washington County Detention Center have signed their names to ongoing renovations at the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City.
An inmate detail from the jail, which is being supervised by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, has done most of the work to transform the county-owned brick building into interim offices for the Washington County Election Commission.
Members of that work crew recently signed their names in permanent ink to an area above the drop-down ceilings of the former school building onEast Oakland Avenue.
Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, said the inmates got the idea after seeing the signatures of the workers who were associated with two previous renovations of the nearly 100-year-old building.
Those signatures were also scrawled above the ceiling tiles. Some were left by construction workers who signed their names under the date Jan. 29, 1986, and another block was from workers who participated in a remodeling project dated March 26, 2014.
“We’ve got a good group of men working on this project,” Jones said. “That’s why I asked them to add their names to the others who have done work at this historic building. We will also include a set of blueprints so folks in the future will know what they have done here.”
Supervised inmates from the Detention Center have been putting up walls, ceilings and repairing flooring in the building. Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said most of the work, aside from the electrical and plumbing has been done by county inmates.
“Their work has been very economical and has saved the county’s taxpayers a lot of of money,” McAllister said. “I’m very impressed by the craftsmanship and the pride inmates have in their work.”
During an update on the Election Commission project last week, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told members of the county's Budget Committee that the work is being completed “significantly” under the estimated budget.
“Our county team has done a phenomenal job,” Grandy said.
Jones said the cost of the interior work to the building at this point has been kept well under projected the costs as a result of that inmate labor. She has also repurposed three retired doors and a church pew that were once part of the historic Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough.
County commissioners voted in December to earmark $175,000 for the renovations, which Jones said she hopes will be completed for much less.
“I hope to be able to return a sizable portion of those funds back to the county’s coffers,” Jones said.
The completed structure will contain 13 rooms, including employee and public restrooms, a private consultation room for voters and candidates and a multi-purpose conference room. The remodeling also includes space for the WCSO, which has jurisdiction over the county building.
Jones said she and her staff of five hope to move from their cramped offices on the third floor of the Jonesborough courthouse to East Oakland Avenue building sometime in late May or early June.
Election officials say the move is necessary for the Election Commission to conduct its business in the busy 2024 presidential election cycle.