Members of the Washington County Election Commission certified the results on the Aug. 4 election on Tuesday. Gary McAllister, the Republican chairman, and Margaret Davis, the Democratic secretary, reviews the numbers from the county 's general election before they and their colleagues on the Election Commission certify the tallies.
Independent candidate James Reeves says he will contest the results of the Washington County mayor’s race that saw him lose to the Republican incumbent by 139 votes.
Reeves was present Tuesday when the Washington County Election Commission certified the results of the Aug. 4 election. He collected 5,313 votes while Mayor Joe Grandy received 5,452 to win a second term in office.
Under state law, a candidate has five days to contest an election once the votes have been certified. Reeves told the Press he plans to file a lawsuit in Washington County Chancery Court “either Thursday or Friday” challenging the early vote count recorded on seven of the 10 MicroVote machines used at the Heritage Center in Jonesborough.
“Those numbers are corrupted,” Reeves said, adding that the voting machines, which election officials said were secured in a locked room accessible by just one key, “are not untouchable.”
Reeves declined to provide specifics on how the voting numbers might have been altered, but said he plans to hold a news conference to outline some details when he files his lawsuit.
“I’m doing all the legwork on this,” he said. “I’ve hired people to prove my math is accurate.”
After the three Republicans and two Democrats who serve on the Washington County Election Commission voted Tuesday to certify the results of the election, Chairman Gary McAllister said he wanted to assure Washington County voters that the contest was conducted in a “fair, safe and secure” fashion.
“We have a number of safeguards in place to ensure that their votes and the voting machines are safe and secure at all times,” McAllister said. “We use a bipartisan system that reviews each machine to ensure it is accurate and protected at all times during the election. When votes are counted, we have a number of checks and balances and a paper trail to guarantee that all our numbers match.”
As such, McAllister said he and his colleagues on the Election Commission “can assure our voters that the results of the August election are accurate and approved by the Tennessee Secretary of State.”
In a related matter, the Election Commission heard proposals Tuesday from three state-approved vendors for new voting machines.
The Tennessee General Assembly has approved a measure requiring all 95 counties in Tennessee to have voting machines in place with a voter-verified paper audit trail by Jan. 1, 2024.
That means the new machines must have a “paper record that is marked either manually by the voter or with the assistance of a device that includes human-readable voter selections that the voter may check for accuracy before the vote is cast.”
