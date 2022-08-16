looking at results

Members of the Washington County Election Commission certified the results on the Aug. 4 election on Tuesday. Gary McAllister, the Republican chairman, and Margaret Davis, the Democratic secretary, reviews the numbers from the county 's general election before they and their colleagues on the Election Commission certify the tallies.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

Independent candidate James Reeves says he will contest the results of the Washington County mayor’s race that saw him lose to the Republican incumbent by 139 votes.

Reeves was present Tuesday when the Washington County Election Commission certified the results of the Aug. 4 election. He collected 5,313 votes while Mayor Joe Grandy received 5,452 to win a second term in office.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

