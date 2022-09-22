early vote signs.jpg

Signs on Pactolas Road direct voters to Washington County’s early voting site at Freedom Hall for the Aug. 4 election. Early voting voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 19.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is fast approaching.

Tennesseans who are not already registered to vote in the last contest of this midterm election year have until Oct. 11 to do so. The November ballot features a number of local, state and federal races.

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

