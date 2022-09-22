The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is fast approaching.
Tennesseans who are not already registered to vote in the last contest of this midterm election year have until Oct. 11 to do so. The November ballot features a number of local, state and federal races.
That includes municipal races in Johnson City for the City Commission and Board of Education. In Jonesborough, there are races for the town board and mayor on the ballot.
The ballot in Washington County also includes contested races for governor, the state’s 3rd Senate District seat and the state’s 6th House District. U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, and state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, are also seeking reelection.
The state’s 14-day early voting period will begin on Oct. 19 and end on Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is Nov. 1.
Inspection of Voting Machines
The Washington County Election Commission office has notified candidates, leaders of the county’s Democratic and Republican parties and members of the news media of other key dates for the upcoming election, including the inspection of voting machines on Oct. 3.
The MicroVote voting machines, which will be used during early voting, nursing home voting and Election Day voting will be available for inspection on this date beginning at 11 a.m. The voting machines will also be verified by the Election Commission at this time.
Party executive committee members, candidates and representatives of the news media may attend. Election officials ask those planning to attend to call 753-1688.
All machine inspections and programming will be held in the Washington County Election Commission office on third floor of the Jonesborough Historic Courthouse, 100 E Main St., Jonesborough.
Naming Poll Watchers
In accordance with state law (Tennessee Code Annotated 2-7-104), each candidate may appoint one or more poll watchers for each polling place provided that said candidate does not have more than one such poll watcher working at the same time at each polling place. Candidates may not appoint themselves as a poll watcher.
All appointments must be made in writing and signed by the person or organizations authorized to make the appointment. The Election Commission will provide training for poll watchers along with name tags.
Political parties with candidates in the election may have two watchers at each polling place.
The appointment of the poll watchers must be in writing and filed with the Washington County Election Commission office prior to noon on Oct. 17 in time for early voting and noon on Nov. 4 for Election Day.
Poll watchers are not allowed to greet voters, speak to the voting public or speak to poll workers except for the officer of election. Poll watchers are not allowed within 10 feet of a person signing in to vote or voting at a machine.
The use of any electronic recording devices or taking photos is prohibited.
Gathering Results On Election Night
Each candidate, the news media and any organization of citizens interested in the candidates on the ballot may have a representative present at the polling place after the polls close at 8 p.m. or after the last voter has cast their vote, whichever one is later, on Nov. 8. No appointment or notification is required for an individual to be present.