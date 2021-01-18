The Tennessee Democratic Party has elected its first Black statewide chairman of the party.
The party’s Executive Committee voted Saturday to name Hendrell Remus to succeed Mary Mancini as leader of the state party.
“I am humbled and elated at the opportunity to serve as the Tennessee Democratic Party chair,” Remus said in statement posted on social media. “This is not just a moment of accomplishment for my family and I but a historic moment for our party and, indeed, for our state.”
Remus, an assistant emergency operations director at Tennessee State University, takes over from Mancini as party chair.
Mancini, who has held the position since 2014, announced late last year that she was not seeking re-election to the position.
Party officials posted the following on its website: “Having previously served as a state Executive Committeeman, Remus is the first Black person and first millennial elected to serve as chair.”
Remus defeated Wade Munday, who had been endorsed by Democrats serving in the state General Assembly, on the deciding ballot.
Washington County Party Chair Kate Craig and Robin Kimbrough Hayes dropped out of contention for the job after the first ballot, and backed Remus for the chair.
“I was very proud to put my support behind him after the first round of voting,” Craig told the Press. “Chair Remus is going to do great things for Tennessee Democrats.”
Democratic Party officials also voted for Barbara Wagner to serve as vice chair, Pam Weston to be secretary and Carol Abney to serve as treasurer.