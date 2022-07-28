The latest campaign finance reports for candidates on the Aug. 4 ballot show Republican incumbent Joe Grandy topping independent challenger James Reeves in both spending and donations in the race of Washington County mayor.
Grandy reported spending $26,684 for the period that is covered in his July 11 campaign disclosure statement.
The incumbent, who is seeking his second term in office, also reported campaign donations totaling $68,365 during the same time. That’s in addition to the $1,331 that Grandy’s campaign carried over from the previous reporting period.
He had a balance of $43,012 remaining in his campaign coffers. Grandy also reported $70,000 in total loans outstanding.
Meanwhile, Reeves reported spending $4,222, while collecting $16,565 in contributions during the latest disclosure period. He has a balance of $12,343 remaining in his campaign coffers.
Among Grandy’s itemized contributions for the period was $1,600 from Stephen Callahan, the owner of Tennessee Hills Distillery; $1,600 from Scott Niswonger, chairman of the Niswonger Foundation; and $1,600 from retired Congressman Phil Roe.
The bulk of his campaign expenses went to Shell & Miller Advertising, Johnson City, for direct mail costs, newspaper advertisements and campaign cards totaling $25,928.
Reeves' itemized contributions include $1,200 from Diane Ramunno, Gray. He also reported an outstanding loan to his campaign of $15,000.
The independent candidate reported expenditures totaling $4,148 to Precision Signz, Bettendorf, Iowa, for outdoor signs.
The campaign disclosures for all of the candidates on the Aug. 4 ballot can be found on the Washington County Election Commission’s website at www.wcecoffice.com.
