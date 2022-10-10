The chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party said Monday that allowing local school board elections to become partisan contests is already paying dividends for his party.
“What an evolution,” GOP Chairman Scott Golden told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club meeting the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City.
He also said the Republican-controlled Tennessee General Assembly might view the success of partisan school board elections as an indication that voters want other races for municipal offices to be decided on a partisan ballot.
“That’s a question the General Assembly will have to answer,” he said.
Golden, who joined other GOP leaders in 2021 in pushing for passage of legislation enabling local political parties to call for partisan school board elections, also “congratulated” Johnson City Republicans for being among the first to run as partisan candidates in a municipal school board race in Tennessee.
“You may be the first in the state,” Golden said, noting the partisan school board race is “another reason to get out the vote” in the midterm elections.
Four Republicans and three independent candidates are vying for four sets on the city’s Board of Education. Today is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election, with early voting set to begin on Oct. 19.
Golden said the Aug. 4 elections for county offices resulted in gains statewide for Republicans that were made possible by the new partisan school board elections. He said 165 Republicans were elected to school board seats across Tennessee.
“That’s just a down payment,” Golden said. “This could be the best year in the history of the Republican Party in Tennessee.”
The GOP chairman said the August election also saw his party elect 26 of the state’s 32 district attorneys general, in addition to voters electing 16 new Republican county mayors in Tennessee.
Golden said Tennessee Republicans hope to add to its majority in the General Assembly by picking up contested seats in Knoxville, Clarksville and Murfreesboro. He also expects his party to pick up another of Tennessee’s congressional seats, which could result in the GOP holding eight of Tennessee’s nine congressional districts.
With 29 days to go before the Nov. 8 election, Golden warned local Republicans on Monday to be careful not to become too complacent about the outcome in what is considered to be a “deep red” region for the GOP. He said getting out the vote should still be a priority.
“In landslide counties we have to guard against the thought that someone else will carry the weight,” he said.