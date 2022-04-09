The race to fill the 2nd District seat on the Wash-ington County Commission finds two candidates vying for the Republican nomination.

The winner of the May 3 primary will stand alone on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.

Marty Johnson, a Realtor and fifth-generation family farmer, and Jason Day, the current chairman of the Wash-ington County Board of Education, are seeking the GOP nomination.

Day did not provide answers to a questionnaire on the County Commission race from the Johnson City Press.

• WHAT ROLE SHOULD THE COUNTY GOVERNMENT PLAY IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT?

Johnson: “Infrastructure spending is designed to increase productivity by enabling businesses to operate more efficiently. I feel that this is a very important/useful tool when used correctly. It is important for our county to be financially attractive to new and growing businesses.”

• WHAT WOULD YOUR INFRASTRUCTURE PRIORITIES BE AS A COUNTY COMMISSIONER?

Johnson: “Waterlines, road maintenance and improvements, as well as expanding the internet are all important and should remain priorities.”

• WHAT ARE YOUR PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO BALANCING THE COUNTY’S GENERAL FUND BUDGET?

Johnson: “I think commissioners need to keep a close eye on the county’s general fund budget. It doesn’t need to be taken lightly. As a county we need to be smart with our spending and make wise investments for our future. There is no room for wasteful spending and it shouldn’t be tolerated by taxpayers.”

• WOULD YOU BE IN FAVOR OF ABOLISHING ALL COUNTY FUNDING FOR NON-PROFIT OUTSIDE AGENCIES?

Johnson: “As I stated in the last answer I feel as a county we need to be smart with our spending and make wise investments not only for our future but for the future of our children and grandchildren.”

• UNDER WHAT CIRCUMSTANCES DO YOU BELIEVE IT IS APPROPRIATE TO RAISE COUNTY PROPERTY TAXES?

Johnson: “I am in no way in favor of raising property taxes. As I mentioned previously, I feel that it is important for our county to maintain a relatively low tax rate. This makes our area an attractive place to work, raise a family and call home. With that being said, I have always been told to ‘never say never.’ For example, if the state would withdraw funding for a service and leave the bill for local government.

“At this time the county would have to look into a way to close the budget gap.”

