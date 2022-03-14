The three candidates for Washington County sheriff spoke to area Republicans Monday about their unique law enforcement backgrounds.
Leighta Laitinen, Keith Sexton and Michael Templeton outlined their individual qualifications to hold the office during a packed meeting of the East Tennessee Republican Club at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City.
The winner of the May 3 GOP primary for sheriff will face no opponent on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
Laitinen, a former chief deputy in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said during her 26 years with that agency she “was blessed to serve with some of the finest officers” in Tennessee.
She said a sheriff must wear “lot of hats,” and the job includes operating a jail as well as law enforcement and administrative duties.
“This is not the time to elect someone without command or staff experience,” Laitinen said. “I have that experience.”
As sheriff, Laitinen promised to be a “good steward” of taxpayers’ dollars and said she would “enforce the laws fairly and equally.”
She also told the GOP club she would “be a good listener” and will be responsive to the needs of county residents.
Sexton, a former Johnson City Police Department lieutenant who was appointed interim sheriff by county commissioners in November, said he began his 31-year law enforcement career as a sheriff’s deputy.
“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office molded me into the officer I am today,” Sexton said.
He told the GOP club he has taken a number of steps to address a staffing shortage at the Washington County Detention Center that had left an “entire cell block” unused because of a lack of jailers.
“We now have less than three positions unfilled,” Sexton said.
Sexton said he has also implemented a program that has deputies calling 45 elderly residents daily to check on their welfare.
Sexton told Republicans he believes part of the job of being sheriff “is about community interaction and being a good neighbor.”
Templeton said he began in law enforcement as a Johnson City police officer before embarking on a 25-year career with the Drug Enforcement Agency. Four of those years were spent in Pakistan and in Afghanistan, where he was serving when he retired in 2021.
He said one of his top priorities if elected sheriff is to create a six-deputy drug enforcement unit to address the flow of fentanyl and other drugs coming from the nation’s southern border. He said the program will not require additional county funding.
“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has never had a drug unit,” he said.
Templeton said he will also place an added emphasis on school resource officers and school safety. He said that includes SROs “working with students to identify problems with bullying” that can lead to school security issues.
He also told local Republicans he plans to create a “Junior Mounted Posse,” similar to a youth equestrian mounted drill team organized by the sheriff’s department in Harris County, Texas. He said the program “will teach horsemanship and citizenship” to its members from ages 6 to 20.