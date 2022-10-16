Joel Goodman, a Johnson City businessman, is challenging incumbent state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, in the 6th House District race.

Goodman, an independent candidate, is looking to unseat Hicks, a Washington County home builder who is seeking a second term to the General Assembly, on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

