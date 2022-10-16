Joel Goodman, a Johnson City businessman, is challenging incumbent state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, in the 6th House District race.
Goodman, an independent candidate, is looking to unseat Hicks, a Washington County home builder who is seeking a second term to the General Assembly, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
• What do you think of the statewide referendum on the November ballot to enshrine the language of the state’s “Right to Work” law in the Tennessee Constitution?
Goodman: I believe that modifying the state Constitution in order to support existing legislation or legislation that can exist aside from the constitution is merely a political statement and also dangerous.
The same was done for abortion with recent Article 36, as a way to suppress a large percentage of the state’s citizens’ individual rights. Using Constitutional amendments for political goals demeans the value of the document, as Tennessee has already had three major revisions to its constitution.
Hicks: I’m in favor of “Vote Yes on 1.” It’s been law since 1947 and it’s time we enshrine the Right to Work into our constitution.
We have a lot of businesses moving to Tennessee and this is a big reason why.
No employee should ever be forced to join a union just to hold a job.
• Where do you stand on charter schools?
Goodman: Basically I support them. There are potentials for poor curriculums and other issues arising, but in general because there is so much room for improvement in public schools as we know them, I believe the benefits outweigh any downsides.
Hicks: We are very fortunate to have great schools and excellent teachers in Washington County. Unfortunately, that isn’t true everywhere in Tennessee.
There are students in other districts that need alternative opportunities for education, but I don’t know if charter schools are the answer.
That’s why the issue should be decided at the local level as much as possible. Nashville doesn’t know what’s best for every community.
• How much control do you think the state General Assembly should exercise over curriculum decisions made by local school boards?
Goodman: I believe that schools should reflect the local community in which they are located, but I also feel that there are certain basic skills and historical information with which all Tennesseans should be familiar.
Also, there is information that is not in the purview of a school’s purpose, which has been recently introduced that should be removed. There is a difference between a broad and liberal education and one that, in the name of openness, is indoctrination.
A curriculum is not about a balance of information, it is about a basic and foundational education. Far too many citizens today do not know how to properly process information. Learning how to learn, so that an individual can continue their education after leaving school, should be the goal.
Hicks: I believe in keeping government limited and local and that generally means local control of local schools.
That said, there should be state standards to make sure all our students are ready for the workforce.
Part of that should include protecting Tennessee students from extreme ideological agendas being injected into the classroom and distracting from the kind of education that will prepare students to succeed in the real world.
• What are your thoughts on TennCare (Medicaid) expansion?
Goodman: The entirety of medical care in Tennessee and the United States needs to be re-examined. Like all programs that involve massive state and federal bureaucracies and staffs in the private sector to oversee their operation, costs drive up prices, making the delivery of health care the real problem.
A good accounting is needed to see just where money is being spent and how the private sector can be brought in to lower costs and expand services.
The insurance companies have become an unnecessary middle man in the delivery of state and federal health care. That can be changed, which would reduce the costs dramatically.
Hicks: I’m not in favor of extending Obamacare in our state. Government trying to make health care free is the root of the health care affordability crisis.
Giving “free” health care to able-bodied adults using money borrowed from China doesn’t address the causes of escalating costs.
We need to apply common sense free market principles to make health care and health insurance more affordable for everyone.
• In light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision returning abortion law back to the jurisdiction of the states, what do you think of Tennessee’s abortion law?
Goodman: Personally, while not favoring abortions as a contraceptive method, I believe that a woman has the unalienable right to an abortion, a caveat being that it be done somewhere before the 18th week of pregnancy, but always allowed in the case of rape, forced incest and for medical necessity.
I do not support extreme late-term abortions unless absolutely necessary for the preservation of the mother’s life or in the case of a terribly malformed fetus with no potential for survival. But, I believe medical testimony should be gathered before any particular law is developed.
In any event, the recently-passed Tennessee Constitution Article 36 should be repealed.
Hicks: I’m 100% pro-life. This is and always has been a state issue. I’m glad the U.S. Supreme Court finally figured that out. It’s up to God to decide who lives and who dies, not man.
The law should protect life first and foremost, such as when the life of the mother is endangered.
• How do you feel about term limits for members of the Tennessee General Assembly?
Goodman: I absolutely support term limits. The Anti-Federalists wanted that as part of the U.S. Constitution during the federal convention. Serving in a legislature should be a temporary job, not a lifelong pursuit.
Hicks: I’m in favor of term limits. It should be about public service, not a career.
• What role should state government play in addressing workforce development and employment issues in the 6th House District?
Goodman: Basically, the state government should do whatever it can to remove unnecessary impedances created by unnecessary regulations that make business development less attractive in Tennessee.
In general, I am not a big proponent of tax breaks. I would support certain infrastructure development that would remain as a permanent fixture if and when the business left, but doing things only beneficial for a particular business is out of the scope of government involvement.
Schools used to have trade (industrial) curriculums, which I believe should once again developed.
Hicks: This is something I have worked on extensively in my first term. We have to start workforce development in our high schools.
I’m 59 years old, and there are a lot of people my age leaving the workforce. We have to start being proactive and give students the ability to enter the workforce coming out of high school.
Middle college programs that couple high school students with our Tennessee College of Applied Technology are a great way to start.
• Is Tennessee on the right track for addressing opioid and other substance abuse issues?
Goodman: The state is limited because of federal legislation on drugs. While many people consider legalization of drugs as extreme, prohibition does not work.
I would like to see drug decriminalization, which removes the profit incentive. Removing the incentive to distribute drugs eliminates a good deal of the problem, as fewer people will be enticed into the drug trade and drug use. Alcohol prohibition did not work and the results were the same as today. No alcoholics were deterred from drinking.
Instead crime and corruption ran rampant, just as is happening today with drugs. The addiction and crime problem and their associated costs to society are growing because of the War On Drugs.
If 10% of the money spent on drug surveillance, interdiction, arrests, adjudication, incarceration and parole was instead used for drug programs, the U.S. could fund thousands of drug clinics across the country. The cost to the citizenry due to theft by junkies is staggering.
Tennessee should do what it can to unilaterally move in the direction of treating drugs as an emotional problem, which makes much more sense. The War on Drugs has failed and will continue to fail — at great loss of life and money and civil rights.
Hicks: Addiction is a real problem in Northeast Tennessee and we need to be proactive in this area as well. Prevention in the early years of education is important.
The average age for a child to experiment with drugs is now 9 years old. Sad but true.
We can’t wait until the problem is an addiction to do something about it. It’s too expensive, not just financially but in terms of human life.
I would like to see more education in grade school and will be working on this. The new Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center that the recovery court judges are starting will really help those struggling with addiction have a chance at recovery and future employment rather than just jail.
• What grade would you give Tennessee for addressing mental and behavioral health issues and what do you think the state General Assembly can do to improve those outcomes?Goodman: I have not yet looked into this issue, and I would rather wait to comment until I am serving in Nashville and can study this issue, as I would have better resources and information available to me at that time.
This should fall under medical care.
Hicks: I’m seeing more and more conversations in the General Assembly about mental health. We need more long-term recovery centers to help get folks back on their feet.
Keeping people with these issues stable and on their proper medications is very important. I would like to see more grants, especially for mental health urgent centers so law enforcement can take them there for proper treatment instead of our hospital emergency rooms.