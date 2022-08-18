Johnson City Commission

Left to right, Mayor Joe Wise, Commissioner Jenny Brock and Commissioner John Hunter listen to a presentation during a City Commission meeting on Thursday, April 21.

 By David Floyd Press Staff Writer dfloyd@johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Commissioners Jenny Brock and John Hunter will have two challengers for their seats this November. 

The Washington County Election Commission's website shows two candidates, Jay Emberton and John Baker, filed their petitions by Thursday's deadline to run alongside the incumbents for seats on the Johnson City Commission. A fifth person, William Hill Jr., did not return his petition in order to be eligible for the ballot this November. 

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you