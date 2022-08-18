Johnson City Commissioners Jenny Brock and John Hunter will have two challengers for their seats this November.
The Washington County Election Commission's website shows two candidates, Jay Emberton and John Baker, filed their petitions by Thursday's deadline to run alongside the incumbents for seats on the Johnson City Commission. A fifth person, William Hill Jr., did not return his petition in order to be eligible for the ballot this November.
Brock, who served as mayor from 2018 to 2020, is seeking a third term on the commission. Brock was the top vote-getter in her last election in 2018 and has been a member of the commission since 2013.
Hunter, the other incumbent, was first elected to the board in 2018 and is seeking a second term in office.
Emberton, according to his website, is a military veteran who moved to Johnson City on assignment to be an instructor in East Tennessee State University's Military Science Department. After he retired from the Army in 2016, Emberton elected to stay in the area and now runs a home inspection business. Emberton has served on the Washington County Democratic Party's executive committee as the District 7 representative.
Baker is the president and co-founder of the Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities. He has not run for election to the city commission before, but did unsuccessfully run for election to the Tennessee General Assembly as a Democrat in 2016.
The four candidates will vie for two seats on the commission in the Nov. 8 election.
Candidates have until Aug. 25 to withdraw their petitions.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.