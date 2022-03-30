The Conservative Coalition at East Tennessee State University will host a forum with the eight candidates running for Washington County General Sessions Court judge on Monday.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. in Room 219 of the D.P. Culp Center at East Tennessee State University.
The format will allow each candidate five minutes to offer opening statements and talk about their campaign platforms before proceeding into a round of questioning by coalition members on topics covering jurisprudence, sentencing, court administration and ethics.
The forum will end with questions from the audience.
Contributed to the Press