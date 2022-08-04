Local News

Unicoi County voters decided the outcome of two county races on Thursday.

Incumbent County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely received 1,005 votes and defeated independent candidate Bralen Diamond in winning reelection to the seat. Diamond received 196 votes.

