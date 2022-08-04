Unicoi County voters decided the outcome of two county races on Thursday.
Incumbent County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely received 1,005 votes and defeated independent candidate Bralen Diamond in winning reelection to the seat. Diamond received 196 votes.
The two 1st District seats on the Unicoi County Board of Education will go to incumbents Tammy Edwards-Tipton, who received 220 votes, and Cathy J. Thomas, who received 194 votes. Challenger Brook Rice received 192 votes.
All other races in the county’s general election, including two school board seats in the 3rd District and all nine seats on the County Commission, were uncontested.
The winners are as follows:
County Commission: Loren Thomas, Jasmine Harris and Tim Lingerfelt, 1st District; Brian D. Delp, Wayne Edwards and Jason Edwards, 2nd District; and Stephen Hendrix, John W. Mosley and Cody Scott, 3rd District.
Board of Education: Steven W. Scott and Steven Willis, 3rd District.
Countywide offices: Mike Hensley, sheriff; Patty Treadway, county clerk; Mitch Manuel, General Sessions judge; Debbie Tittle, register of deeds; Darren C. Shelton, Circuit Court clerk; Terry Haynes, road superintendent; and Katie Howell Bennett, county trustee.
Constables: Arthur Metcalf, 1st District; Chad McKinney, 2nd District; and Timmy Lewis, 3rd District.