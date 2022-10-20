DP Culp Center

ETSU’s early voting site will be at the D.P. Culp Center.

 AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

East Tennessee State University will be hosting an on-campus early voting site to make voting as accessible as possible for students, faculty, staff and the community at large.

East Tennessee State University’s early voting location will be in operation from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 25-28. It will be in room 219 of the D.P. Culp Student Center.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video