East Tennessee State University will be hosting an on-campus early voting site to make voting as accessible as possible for students, faculty, staff and the community at large.
East Tennessee State University’s early voting location will be in operation from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 25-28. It will be in room 219 of the D.P. Culp Student Center.
“We are pleased to invite faculty, staff, students and community members back to campus for early voting this October,” said Nathan Farnor, coordinator for Leadership and Civic Engagement. “There is always a special level of energy and excitement around the state and federal general elections. We are hopeful that Washington County voters will take advantage of ETSU’s polling site as they create their voting plan for this fall.”
ETSU’s early voting site will not be in operation during the entirety of the early voting period, which will last from Oct. 19 through Nov. 3. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
During the early voting period, voters may participate in the state and federal general elections, as well as the Jonesborough and Johnson City municipal elections. Those wishing to cast their ballots must have registered to vote in Washington County on or before Oct. 11. For more details about the upcoming election, visit the Washington County Election Commission’s website at wcecoffice.com.
“We often hear that location and long wait times are a few of the reasons that many choose not to vote,” said Farnor. “It is our hope that by continuing to offer an early voting site on campus, we can minimize some of those barriers and increase voting access for both the campus and larger communities.”
Early voting visitors will have free, reserved and accessible parking in the metered lot behind the Culp Center on J.L. Seehorn Jr. Road while they cast their vote.
For further information on the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement’s efforts to promote voting on campus, or to learn more about ETSU’s early voting site, visit etsu.edu/votes or contact Farnor at farnor@etsu.edu or (423) 439-6633.