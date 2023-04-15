Voter Registration Award

Rep. Tim Hicks and Secretary of State Tre Hargett (third and fourth from left) present an award to ETSU students and faculty who worked to boost student voter registration in fall 2022.

 AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

East Tennessee State University is among 258 schools in 38 states to be recognized recently as a “Voter Friendly Campus.”

The designation comes from Fair Election Center’s Campus Vote Project and the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators, which is a U.S.-based student affairs organization with over 13,000 members.

