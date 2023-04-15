East Tennessee State University is among 258 schools in 38 states to be recognized recently as a “Voter Friendly Campus.”
The designation comes from Fair Election Center’s Campus Vote Project and the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators, which is a U.S.-based student affairs organization with over 13,000 members.
It is the fourth time since 2017 that the honor has been bestowed on ETSU.
Officials say the goal of the Voter Friendly Campus designation is to improve voter awareness and engagement of college students. That includes getting students involved in the political process, not just during presidential election years, but in every year that an election is held.
“Voter engagement is more than just registering to vote and showing up at the polls,” said Nathan Farnor, coordinator of ETSU’s Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement. “It’s about knowing how our government functions at all levels, what candidates and issues are on the ballot and why individual involvement in the process is so foundational to our democracy.”
In March 2022, ETSU became the first university in Tennessee to host an on-campus early voting site. This effort, which was led by the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement and ETSU Votes, played a role in helping ETSU obtain the Voter Friendly Campus designation for the upcoming two-year term.
University leaders said establishing an early voting site on-campus was a direct result of work to engage voters and increase voter turnout.
In January, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited ETSU to present the university with an award for the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement’s work during National Voter’s Registration Month in September 2022.
“Congratulations to East Tennessee State University and all the students who worked diligently on social media and in-person to get their fellow students registered to vote,” Hargett said. “In Tennessee, your vote matters. I hope all the newly registered students become active participants in our elections and go vote.”
ETSU’s early voting site was located in the university’s D.P. Culp Center. Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said she was “very proud” to have been a part of establishing an early voting site “at my alma mater.”
The ETSU campus was one of four designated early voting sites in Washington County used during the 2022 election period. She said it will be up to the Washington County Election Commission to decide if the campus early voting site will be used in the busy 2024 presidential election cycle.
Numbers from the ETSU site for 2022 show 245 early votes were cast in the May election, 198 in the August election and 879 in the November election.