Early voting will kick off in Unicoi County on Wednesday and three seats on the Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen are up for grabs.
There are five candidates running for a position on the Erwin BMA. The Johnson City Press sent a questionnaire to each of those candidates.
Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Dustin Walden
“I work as a real estate agent and investor with True North Real Estate Advisors in Johnson City. I grew up in Erwin and have lived there or in the area my entire life. I was a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter from the time I graduated in 2002 from Unicoi County High School until my last competition fight in 2015. I have, and still coach, some of the region’s best MMA fighters and have had the privilege to travel the world because of the combat sport and relationships I’ve made from it.”
Which town issues do you feel are most urgent to address and why?
“The town issues I hear most are the property tax increases. A lot of the town of Erwin are retired or on fixed incomes and though they understand the importance of paying taxes they just don’t see where their money is going. I promise to not vote for anything that does not benefit the town or its citizens.”
There are a lot of people currently moving into the area. How do you think that growth should be handled?
“Growth is important for any town. As a real estate agent I see new people moving to the area like crazy. And I can see why, it’s beautiful here. But a town of Erwin’s size can only grow so big. If you look at the influx of people who have moved to the two cities we are between – Asheville and Johnson City – the increasing crime rates and homelessness have many citizens worried we may become like those cities. Supporting our police is big for me. We need good officers who love the city to make sure we keep our streets safe.”
If elected, what are your ultimate goals for improving the town as an alderman?
“If elected, a couple of things I would like to see improved are that the sidewalks have been for the most part unwalkable since I was a young kid walking and riding my bike on the streets. I’d like to see that addressed. And another thing is animal shelter needs. We have an ever-growing population of stray dogs and cats running around.” I know the animal shelter tries to bring in funds from other sources but I would love to be the advocate to help them get more funding or grants if possible.”
John Day
“My family lineage goes back to Unicoi County’s origins. I skipped the second grade at Rock Creek Elementary School and graduated in the top of my class.I graduated from Unicoi County High School at the age of 16 in the top of my class. I attended University of Tennessee — Knoxville, (Mechanical Engineering degree — with honors), University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, (Master’s of Business Administration degree — with honors) and have extensive education in various areas of law and real estate. My first job was at age three milking family’s cows and working farm crops. I worked as car hop at the age of seven at my family’s restaurant, “7-Day’s Drive-In” on Rock Creek Road. At the age of 16, I started up and coached Fishery Elementary’s football and basketball teams, which included my two younger brothers, Greg and Steve (Goat) and the current town of Erwin’s Mayor, Glenn White’s, older brother, Jay. I served in the United States Air Force as a B-52 crew member on bombing missions over North Vietnam. After graduating from UT, I worked with General Electric Company in the nuclear power industry. I was selected “Outstanding Young Men of America 1981.” I owned and operated several companies doing residential and commercial construction and consulting to private and government (local, state, and federal) entities in nuclear power, environmental management and business operations. In 2002, I was selected “New Mexico Businessman of the Year.” In 2003, I received the National Republican Congressional Committee’s “Republican Gold Medal” for work on the committee’s “Business Advisory Council” and President George Bush’s “Presidential Business Commission.” My civic work in Unicoi County includes leading a citizens’ task force that eradicated the sale of synthetic drugs and getting laws passed making them illegal in Tennessee, working with the U.S. Postal service to keep the Flag Pond post office open and operating a nonprofit organization that helped dozens of people get jobs after CSX Railroad shut down in 2015.”
Which town issues do you feel are most urgent to address and why?
“We must restore faith in the town of Erwin residents that they, not just the elected officials, are the town’s government (i.e., a government of the people, by the people, for the people) so that they know that their voices count and to restore their faith in their elected officials. A great start would be to simply listen to the residents and take swift action to resolve their issues. We must overhaul our archaic town government to update and streamline its operations so that we can do more for our residents with less costs to them, i.e., ‘give our residents more bang for their bucks.’ We must get our government out of the real estate business so that we don’t tie up the town’s money and other resources and lose property tax revenues over an extended period of time. We must execute a long-range plan to rebuild and repair our deteriorated infrastructure, i.e., streets, sidewalks, bridges, etc., so that our residents have the benefit of a great place to live and so that we will be able to attract businesses and their potential employees to our town.”
There are a lot of people currently moving into the area. How do you think that growth should be handled?
“As a part of our overhaul of our archaic town government, we must ensure that we have local ordinances in place that protect the integrity and property values of our existing neighborhoods from the additions of much lower-valued homes such as mobile homes or ‘tiny houses.’ We must execute effective planning strategies for where, and what types, development should or should not go. Building apartments, condos and tiny houses in every vacant lot in the town of Erwin is not the answer.” That approach would put a strain on our infrastructure, create overcrowding, and likely increase our crime rate.”
If elected, what are your ultimate goals for improving the town as an alderman?
“We must collaborate as a community to help parents ensure that our children have caring adults, safe places, a healthy start, an effective education and opportunities to help others. We must be ever-seeking all available monetary funding and other resources from all available sources to fund our town’s operations without placing undue tax burdens on our citizens. We must utilize those resources to make our town a better place to live for our citizens by creating with them an ongoing dialogue, paying close attention to their wants and needs and providing their wants and needs to the best of our ability and within the constraints of all of our available funding sources.”
Cathy J. Huskins
“I lived in Erwin until I was five years old. My family relocated to Elizabethton at that point. I moved back to Erwin when I was 17. For the last 32 years I have lived, worked, raised a daughter and developed a career in this community. I am beyond blessed to call Erwin my home. This community and the people who live here are truly one of a kind and that makes it an even more wonderful place to live.”
Which town issues do you feel are most urgent to address and why?
“Change is the most important issue to address. Change and growth are a challenge for a small community. In order to have a stronger, more resilient community we must grow, while protecting the thing about the community that the residents love most.”
There are a lot of people currently moving into the area. How do you think that growth should be handled?
“I feel that the fact that people are wanting to move to Erwin says so much about our quality of life. This is positive growth. This adds to our tax base as well as bringing in additional support to our community with volunteers and qualified individuals to our workforce.”
If elected, what are your ultimate goals for improving the town as an alderman?
“I would like to see sustainable growth in the town of Erwin while protecting our natural and historic resources and preserving our values and culture.”
Michael Baker
“I am seeking a third term as Erwin Alderman. I am the only incumbent running and it would be an honor to serve the people of Erwin for another term. When I am not serving the town of Erwin I am a full time real estate broker in Tennessee and North Carolina. In addition to my real estate ventures I also own a small business in downtown Erwin along with my wife Tara. She and I love living in downtown Erwin with our 8-year-old son. I am a member of the Kiwanis Club as well as RISE. I actively serve on the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Unicoi County. In our free time my family and I like to be out on the water whether it is rafting the Nolichucky river or boating on Watauga Lake”
Which town issues do you feel are most urgent to address and why?
“The most pressing town issue is our sidewalks and infrastructure. All around town you will find large pieces of sidewalk that are missing or broken. The town has recognized (and) identified the worst of the worst locations in terms of sidewalks needing repaired and are currently working on a system/program to repair them. As far as our infrastructure is concerned, we have an aging storm water system with major safety concerns. Again, the town has identified these issues and is currently working on a system to fund and fix these issues.”
There are a lot of people currently moving into the area. How do you think that growth should be handled?
“As a full time real estate broker I can vouch for the amount of people relocating to the town of Erwin, and I think they should be welcomed with open arms. As a town we need to be prepared for the influx of residents and visitors to our town. We cannot stop growth, but we can embrace the growth and guide it to fit our community.”
If elected, what are your ultimate goals for improving the town as an alderman?
“My vision for the town of Erwin is to have a bustling Downtown with no vacancies along Main Avenue, a large manufacturer at our second street industrial site, and year-round adventure tourists. Things I would keep the same are the partnerships that we have built. For example Erwin Utilities and the Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County have partnered together to be the Economic Development driver for the town of Erwin, I believe that they are doing a great job. In this last term I personally recruited Wolfe Development to the town of Erwin and I am proud to say that we have for the first time in more than two decades a new subdivision within the town of Erwin. I am actively recruiting and promoting different real estate opportunities within the community hopefully to entice another development.”
Angie Wilcox-Vaughn
“I am a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church. I was raised in Erwin and love the town of Erwin, which is why I am running for alderman. I am married to Shannon Vaughn. We have two children, Jenna Nettles and Shannon Vaughn, and one grandchild, Presley.
My educational background includes a BA in English with a minor in Business and an M. Ed. in Educational Leadership and Policy analysis, both degrees earned from East Tennessee State University. I have worked in education for the past 19 years as a teacher, principal, and RTI coordinator. Before working in education, I worked in retail for eight years, the last five of those spent in various management positions.
I love the town of Erwin. I moved away for six years and couldn’t wait to come back to serve in Erwin schools and raise my family like I had been raised. Erwin is a special town where everyone is friendly and helps raise each other’s kids. We truly are that village people talk about needing when raising children.
I am invested in the town of Erwin and chose to stay because it is such a unique community. We have an abundance of natural resources including the mountains and Nolichucky River, a beautiful downtown area, outdoor recreation, and friendly people who go out of their way to make others feel welcome.”
I am someone who just wants to see Erwin grow and thrive. This is my first time running for an office, and I did so because I want to serve the residents in the town of Erwin and help build it to where our future generations can work and stay in Erwin as I have.”
Which town issues do you feel are most urgent to address and why?
“The three most important issues to address include jobs, infrastructure planning and increasing the quality of life for Erwin residents. The most important issue to address is adding an industry that will provide hundreds of workers a living wage to ensure our future generations can work and live here. It is important when adding jobs that we continue to focus on maintenance and repairs within the town and various departments that provide infrastructure services, so that growth can be handled in a planned way. Lastly, increasing the quality of life for town residents is crucial, so people want to live and stay in Erwin. This includes adding an industry with living wage jobs, supporting our local schools, implementing smart development, adding affordable housing and supporting our service departments within the town of Erwin.”
There are a lot of people currently moving into the area. How do you think that growth should be handled?
“Growth in surrounding areas is a plus for Erwin — that means more people will visit and shop locally. Growth in the town of Erwin should be planned for by infrastructure changes such as addressing increased traffic, increased personnel that may be needed and increased services provided for town residents. In addition, we want to ensure that the growth includes opportunities for well-paying jobs and smart housing development because Erwin lacks the land other towns may have due to the majority of the county being federally owned. It is important to be financially responsible to improve and plan for growth while keeping taxes low. This is possible through careful planning.”
If elected, what are your ultimate goals for improving the town as an alderman?
“While I have several goals, the most important to me is to see an industry that pays a living wage brought to Erwin, so our children and future generations are able to work and live in Erwin. I do not want to see Erwin become a bedroom community where people live here but work in neighboring cities. As an alderman, I would also like to support our service departments, so our citizens continue to have great services. Improving the town is a committed effort with citizen input, support of our schools, support of the service departments and the Board of Alderman and Mayor having a vision of improvement.”