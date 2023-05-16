election commission

Dana Jones, Washington County's administrator of elections, shows a map of the proposed locations of early voting sites to members of the county's Election Commission on Tuesday.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@sixriversmedia.com

The Washington County Election Commission will decide the fate of an early voting site at East Tennessee State University later this month.

Election commissioners postponed a vote Tuesday on the county’s slate of early voting locations for the 2024 presidential election cycle after hearing appeals to keep a site on the ETSU campus.

