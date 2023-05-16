The Washington County Election Commission will decide the fate of an early voting site at East Tennessee State University later this month.
Election commissioners postponed a vote Tuesday on the county’s slate of early voting locations for the 2024 presidential election cycle after hearing appeals to keep a site on the ETSU campus.
Commissioners are expected to tour the university’s Millennium Center, which was recently renamed the James and Nellie Brinkley Center, before making a decision at a called meeting on May 30. The Millennium Center was used as a county voting precinct until 2017.
One proposal that the Election Commission is considering calls for early voting to be moved from ETSU’s D.P. Culp Student Center to the Brinkley Center. That could also mean the early voting site at Johnson City’s Freedom Hall Civic Center would be be closed.
Election officials have also recommended that Washington College Academy in Limestone join Crossroads Christian Church in Gray and the Jonesborough Middle School as early voting sites for next year’s elections.
Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, asked election commissioners to approve four early voting locations, with Washington College Academy replacing the ETSU campus site. She said the 2022 numbers for the ETSU site show that those voting machines and election workers would be better deployed at Washington College Academy.
She said resources will be limited in 2024 when the county will be using 160 new voting machines with an audit trail and implementing countywide voting centers on Election Day.
“I’m trying to be apolitical and do what is best for all the citizens of Washington County,” Jones told commissioners. “We have more early voting sites than any other county our size in Tennessee.”
Washington County Commissioner Marty Johnson, who represents the Limestone district, said maintaining an early voting site at ETSU sounds like a good idea, but it is not feasible. He believes those resources are more needed in a rural area of the county where voters must drive between 15 to 45 minutes to the closest polling place.
“It’s all about the numbers, and Washington College Academy has a greater need,” Johnson said.
The ETSU campus was one of four designated early voting locations in Washington County during the 2022 election period. Numbers from the ETSU site show 245 early votes were cast in the May election, 198 in the August election and 879 in the November election.
Most early votes in Washington County were cast last year at the Heritage Center in Jonesborough, which recorded a total of 12,050 for the three elections. Freedom Hall recorded a total of 8,007 votes, followed by Crossroads Christian Church with 7,425 and ETSU with a total of 1,322 votes.
Joy Fulkerson, ETSU’s director of Leadership and Civic Engagement, said the early voting site on the university’s campus has been instrumental in promoting both voter awareness and civic engagement among students and the ETSU community.
She also referenced a letter from ETSU President Brian Noland to election commissioners in which he suggested that the university’s Brinkley Center is “easily accessible, offers ample parking in an adjacent parking garage and could accommodate a high flow of voters.”