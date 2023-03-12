Gary McAllister, chairman of the Washington County Election Commission, and Sheila Hayes, the chief deputy of the Election Commission, discuss new voting machines during Wednesday’s Budget Committee meeting.
County commissioners approved a resolution in December to remodel the former Princeton Arts Center on East Oakland Avenue in Johnson City as temporary office space for the Washington County Election Commission.
Commissioners agreed to spend as much as $175,000 to remodel space in the county-owned brick building.
Election officials are looking move their offices to the 6,000-square-foot former school, telling commissioners their current space on the third floor of the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough has become too cramped to accommodate the needs of the county’s voters.
Commissioners also approved a request in December to buy an additional 20 voting machines that will be used in the 2024 election year. The state will reimburse Washington County for the estimated $100,000 cost to purchase those machines.
The commission voted earlier in 2022 to approve the purchase of 140 new voting machines to meet state-mandated requirements for a voter-verified paper audit trail.
The state will also reimburse the county for the cost of buying those voting machines under a new law that requires all 95 counties in Tennessee to have the new voting machines in place by Jan. 1, 2024.
Washington County officials expect to begin taking delivery of the new machines sometime in March. Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister told county officials the election office will need more space to securely store those machines, as well as a larger space to conduct daily business in preparation for the next presidential election.
He said the Election Commission offices in the courthouse in Jonesborough have become too cramped to accommodate the needs of the county’s voters.
Members of Election Commission got their first look at renovation work being done for their temporary election offices in the Princeton Arts Center during a tour of the building in February.
Dana Jones, the county’s election administrator, said she hopes to be able to move into the remodeled offices by early May. Jones said the space is needed to securely store new state-mandated voting machines and for her office to prepare for the busy 2024 presidential election year.
Supervised inmate crews from the Washington County Detention Center have been putting up walls in the building. Jones said the cost of the interior work to this point has been kept under $5,000 as a result of that inmate labor.
She said the completed structure will contain 13 rooms, including employee and public restrooms, a private consultation room for voters and candidates and a multi-purpose conference room.
The remodeling also includes space for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction over the county building, and the Johnson City Police Department.
The brick building has no windows, one public entrance/exit and a secure employee entrance/exit.
County Mayor Joe Grandy, who is overseeing the renovation project, said the work includes framing in the walls, installing LED lighting and putting up new ceiling tiles.
Washington County election officials said the space will be used to conduct their business until permanent offices can be identified in Jonesborough, which is the county’s seat.