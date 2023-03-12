County commissioners approved a resolution in December to remodel the former Princeton Arts Center on East Oakland Avenue in Johnson City as temporary office space for the Washington County Election Commission.

Commissioners agreed to spend as much as $175,000 to remodel space in the county-owned brick building.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

