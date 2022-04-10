Two Republican candidates are vying to succeed Kathy Storey, who is retiring in September after serving three terms as Washington County clerk.
Danny Edens is serving his fourth term on the County Commission. He currently works for the town of Jonesborough as an assistant supervisor.
Cheryl Storey is chief deputy of the County Clerk’s office, where she has worked for 20 years. She is not related to the current county clerk.
The winner of the May 3 GOP primary will be the only candidate on the ballot in the Aug. 4 general election.
Both candidates appeared at a question-and-answer forum hosted by the Johnson City Press at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on March 31. The following is based on answers the candidates gave at that event.
Edens said he would make “drastic changes” if elected county clerk. That includes having a notary public on site and issuing state hunting and fishing licenses in the office.
If elected to the post, Storey said she would implement a “kiosk for renewing license plates” that will eliminate lines at the clerk’s office. She said her experience has taught her what “works well” in the courthouse.
Edens and Storey both referenced their work backgrounds in explaining why they are seeking the county clerk’s job.
“I’m running for county clerk because it’s the next thing in my life experience,” Edens said. “Everything to me is an experience.”
Edens said he believes running for a county office is the next step in his life. He saidthe “leadership experience” he gained serving in the Air Force and later as a chairman of a standing committee of the County Commission and as a supervisor for the town on Jonesborough is what led him to run for county clerk.
“I know I can do the job,” Edens said. “And that’s my next dream.”
Storey said she believes her experience under the mentorship of Kathy Storey and others in the courthouse makes her the ideal candidate to head the county clerk’s office.
“Anyone who knows me, knows that I take my job seriously,” Storey said. “While I do like to have fun and enjoy my time at work, I also feel experience and customer service are important as well. And knowledge is also very important.”
Storey said she has performed payroll functions and conducted record-keeping duties as the chief clerk of the office.
“With 20 years experience, I have the ability to do the job and I know the job from the ground up,” she said.