Danny Edens is running for Washington County clerk in the May 3 Republican primary.
Edens is currently serving a fourth term on the Washington County Commission. He has 16 years of experience in county government.
He is an Air Force veteran and has more than 25 years experience working for the town of Jonesborough as an assistant supervisor.
He has been married for 38 years and has two grown children and five grandchildren.
Edens said he believes his proven leadership will allow him to bring about “positive change to the clerk’s office and provide better service to the taxpayers of Washington County.”
