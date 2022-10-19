The 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election begins today in Tennessee.
The ballot includes general election races for municipal offices, as well as state and federal legislative seats. In Johnson City, four candidates are competing for two seats on the City Commission and seven candidates are vying for four seats on the Board of Education.
Voters will also decide four state Constitutional amendments.
Election officials encourage voters to review the sample ballots on the GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.gov before they head to the polls. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
Washington County residents can also go to wcecoffice.com and select the “elections” tab to find a drop-down menu with links to precinct and ballot information that is searchable by a voter’s home address.
Voters need to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired.
A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.
Early Voting In Washington County
• The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, Jonesborough.
Oct. 19 — Nov. 3
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to noon.
• Crossroads Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
Oct. 19 — Nov. 3
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m to noon.
Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to noon.
• East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Center, Johnson City.
Oct. 24 — Nov. 3
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
• Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City.
Oct. 19 — Nov. 3
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to noon.
Early Voting In Carter County
• The Carter County Election Commission, 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton.
Oct. 19 — Nov. 3
Weekdays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon
Early Voting In Unicoi County
• Unicoi County Election Commission, 106 Nolichucky Ave., Erwin.