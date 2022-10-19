The 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election begins today in Tennessee.

The ballot includes general election races for municipal offices, as well as state and federal legislative seats. In Johnson City, four candidates are competing for two seats on the City Commission and seven candidates are vying for four seats on the Board of Education.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

