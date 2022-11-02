Tennessee’s 14-day period to vote early in the Nov. 8 election ends today.
The ballot includes general election races for municipal offices, as well as state and federal legislative seats.
In Johnson City, four candidates are competing for two seats on the City Commission and seven candidates are vying for four seats on the Board of Education.
Voters will also decide four state Constitutional amendments.
Election officials encourage voters to review the sample ballots on the GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.gov before they head to the polls. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
Washington County residents can also go to wcecoffice.com and select the “elections” tab to find a drop-down menu with links to precinct and ballot information that is searchable by a voter’s home address.
As of Wednesday, 14,995 have voted early in Washington County. That number is up from the totals from the 14-day early voting periods for the May 3 election, which counted 13,160 ballots, and for the Aug. 4 election, which saw 11,139 votes cast.
Polls will be opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Washington County on Election Day.
Voters need to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired.
A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.
• The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, Jonesborough.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Crossroads Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• The Carter County Election Commission, 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton.
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Unicoi County Election Commission, 106 Nolichucky Ave., Erwin.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Press Senior Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
