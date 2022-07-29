Tennessee’s 14-day early voting period for the Aug. 4 election ends at noon on Saturday (July 30).
Tennessee’s Secretary of State’s office is reminding voters that they can find early voting and Election Day voting times, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. They can download the app for free in the App Store or Google Play.
Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it has expired.
A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.
Early Voting In Washington County
• The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, Jonesborough.
• Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
• Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City.
Early Voting In Carter County
• The Carter County Election Commission, 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton.
Early Voting In Unicoi County
• Unicoi County Election Commission, 106 Nolichucky Ave., Erwin.
Early voting in Johnson County
• Johnson County Election Commission, 158 Election Ave., Mountain City.
