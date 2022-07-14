Dana Jones, Washington County's administrator of elections, earlier this week with signs that will be placed at the county's four early voting sites. Tennessee's 14-day early voting period for the Aug. 4 election begins today.
The ballot includes general election races for courthouse offices, such as sheriff, county mayor and county clerk, as well as state and federal primaries for legislative seats.
Voters will also decide a number of local and state judicial races, and well as retention races for judgeships statewide.
Election officials encourage voters to review the sample ballots on the GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.gov before they head to the polls. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
Washington County residents can also go to wcecoffice.com and select the “elections” tab to find a drop-down menu with links to precinct and ballot information that is searchable by a voter’s home address.
Early Voting In Washington County
• The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, Jonesborough.
July 15-July 30
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon.
• Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
July 18-July 30
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m to noon.
Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon.
• East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Center, Johnson City.
July 18-July 22
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
• Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City.
July 18-July 30
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon.
Early Voting In Carter County
• The Carter County Election Commission, 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton.
July 15-July 30
Weekdays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon
Early Voting In Unicoi County
• Unicoi County Election Commission, 106 Nolichucky Ave., Erwin.
July 15-July 30
Weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon.
