The early voting period for the May 3 county primary begins Wednesday and ends April 28.
Voters must show a valid form of photo identification when they go to the polls. Acceptable identification includes a Tennessee driver’s license (even one that has expired) a U.S. passport, a state or federal government photo ID and a Tennessee gun carry permit.
College student IDs are not accepted.
Early Voting Sites In Washington County
• The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grace Lane, Jonesborough.
April 13-28
Weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-Noon
Closed on Good Friday.
• Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
April 18-28
Monday-Tuesday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m
Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Wednesday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-Noon
• East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Center, Johnson City.
April 18-22
Weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City.
April 18-28
Weekdays 9 a.m-5 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-Noon