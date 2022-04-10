Vote Logo

The early voting period for the May 3 county primary begins Wednesday and ends April 28.

Voters must show a valid form of photo identification when they go to the polls. Acceptable identification includes a Tennessee driver’s license (even one that has expired) a U.S. passport, a state or federal government photo ID and a Tennessee gun carry permit.

College student IDs are not accepted.

Early Voting Sites In Washington County

• The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grace Lane, Jonesborough.

April 13-28

Weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-Noon

Closed on Good Friday.

• Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.

April 18-28

Monday-Tuesday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m

Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Wednesday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-Noon

• East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Center, Johnson City.

April 18-22

Weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City.

April 18-28

Weekdays 9 a.m-5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-Noon

