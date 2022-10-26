Early voting at ETSU

Campaign signs line the sidewalk near the entrance to the early voting site at the D.P. Culp Center on the campus of East Tennessee State University. Early voting ends at the ETSU site on Friday. Early vote numbers in Washington County have surpassed August totals.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

It’s near the halfway point of the 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election and numbers show Washington County has already topped its totals for early voting in the Aug. 4 election.

As of Tuesday, which is six days into the early voting period, the Washington County Election Commission has recorded a total of 6,403 votes at its four early voting sites. Tuesday’s tally of 1,452 early votes represents the most for a single day in Washington County since the period began on Oct. 19.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

