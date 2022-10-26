Campaign signs line the sidewalk near the entrance to the early voting site at the D.P. Culp Center on the campus of East Tennessee State University. Early voting ends at the ETSU site on Friday. Early vote numbers in Washington County have surpassed August totals.
It’s near the halfway point of the 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election and numbers show Washington County has already topped its totals for early voting in the Aug. 4 election.
As of Tuesday, which is six days into the early voting period, the Washington County Election Commission has recorded a total of 6,403 votes at its four early voting sites. Tuesday’s tally of 1,452 early votes represents the most for a single day in Washington County since the period began on Oct. 19.
A total of 5,312 early votes were counted in the August election. That ballot saw another 5,341 votes cast on Election Day, which represents a turnout of 12.86% of the county’s 86,602 registered voters.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 Election comes to an end on Nov. 3.
Election officials also remind voters that Nov. 1 is the deadline for Tennesseans to request an absentee ballot.
Early voting is being conducted for one week only on the campus of East Tennessee State University. Voting hours are 9 a.m to 5 p.m. through Friday in Room 219 of the D.P. Culp University Center.
Other early voting sites that will be open until Nov. 3 in Washington County are:
• The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, Jonesborough.
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon.
• Crossroads Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m to noon.
Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon.
• Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City.
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon.
Election officials encourage voters to review the sample ballots at GoVoteTN.gov before they head to the polls. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
Washington County residents can also go to wcecoffice.com and select the “elections” tab to find a drop-down menu with links to precinct and ballot information that is searchable by a voter’s home address.
Voters need to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired.
A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.