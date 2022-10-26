At left is Kate Craig, a Democratic candidate for the state's 3rd Senate District seat, who joined Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin in speaking to Jonesborough resident Dona Lewis at a meet-the-candidate event at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic candidate for governor, poses for a photograph with Johnson City resident Suzi Heath and Kate Craig, the Democratic candidate fo the 3rd District seat in the Tennessee Senate.
At left is Kate Craig, a Democratic candidate for the state's 3rd Senate District seat, who joined Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin in speaking to Jonesborough resident Dona Lewis at a meet-the-candidate event at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic candidate for governor, poses for a photograph with Johnson City resident Suzi Heath and Kate Craig, the Democratic candidate fo the 3rd District seat in the Tennessee Senate.
Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic candidate for Tennessee governor on the Nov. 8 ballot, made a stop at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Wednesday for a meet-the-candidate event hosted by area Democrats.
Martin said he was taking his campaign’s message to diverse communities across the state during the closing days of the gubernatorial race.
“We know there are votes in these communities, and we are encouraging people to get to the polls,” he said.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election comes to an end on Nov. 4.