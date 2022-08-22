There will be no official challenge of the results to the Aug. 4 election for Washington County mayor.
Independent candidate James Reeves failed to carry through on his previously stated plans to contest the results of the race that saw him lose to Republican incumbent Joe Grandy by 139 votes.
Under state law, a candidate has five days to contest an election once the votes have been certified. Reeves told the Press on Tuesday that he planned to file a lawsuit in Washington County Chancery Court “either Thursday or Friday” challenging the early vote count recorded on seven of the 10 MicroVote machines used at the Heritage Center in Jonesborough.
The deadline to contest the results of the election passed on Sunday without Reeves filing the necessary litigation.
After the Washington County Election Commission voted last week to officially certify the results of the Aug. 4 election, the board’s chairman, Gary McAllister, said he wanted to assure Washington County voters that the contest was conducted in a “fair, safe and secure” fashion.
“We have a number of safeguards in place to ensure that their votes and the voting machines are safe and secure at all times,” he said.
Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, said her office supplied Reeves with extensive data from the machines that he had questioned. She said those numbers verified the final results, which showed Reeves collecting 5,313 votes while Grandy received 5,452 to win a second term in office.
On Monday, leaders of the Washington County Democratic Party released a statement in which the party “said it stands to affirm that the Aug. 4 elections in our county were held with utmost integrity and fairness.”
The statement also notes “the processes and logistics, including the various safeguards established by the Washington County Election Commission, were impartial and secure and ensured the full veracity of the votes cast.”
Party leaders also said: “We reiterate our faith in and thanks to the Election Commission, the election administrator, the election staff and all the poll workers, whose commitment to and hard work for fair elections has been irreproachable.”