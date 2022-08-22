Election logo
There will be no official challenge of the results to the Aug. 4 election for Washington County mayor.

Independent candidate James Reeves failed to carry through on his previously stated plans to contest the results of the race that saw him lose to Republican incumbent Joe Grandy by 139 votes.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

