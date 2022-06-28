If you are not qualified to cast a vote in Tennessee, election officials say now is the time to do something about it.
The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 4 elections is July 5. That’s when voters will be going to the polls to decide county general election contests for courthouse offices and state and federal primaries for legislative seats.
Tennessee election officials say registering to vote, checking on your voting precinct or determining which offices will be on your ballot in August is as simple as going to GoVoteTN.gov. There, any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online in minutes from any computer or mobile device.
Washington County residents can also go to the county’s Election Commission website at wcecoffice.com to check or change their registration status. Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said Tennessee has tried to make it “super easy” to register to vote.
“You can go online at GOVOTETN.com and our website or you can register by coming to our offices at the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough or at any state driver’s license office,” she said.
Jones said voters who need to check their voting status or have questions about upcoming elections can also call her office at 753-1688.
By going to wcecoffice.com, Washington County residents can select the “elections” tab to find a drop-down menu with links to precinct and ballot information that is searchable by a voter’s home address.
The 14-day early voting period for the Aug. 4 election begins on July 15 and ends July 30. In Washington County, the Election Commission has agreed to set early voting hours between noon and 7 p.m. on Mondays for early voting.
Voting will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the rest of the work week and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Jones said the change to the early voting hours on Mondays is to give voters who work between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. “a little extra time” to take advantage of the early voting period.
Early Voting Sites In Washington County Are:
• The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, Jonesborough.
• Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
• East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Center, Johnson City.
• Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City.
The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is July 28. State election officials, however, urge eligible voters who will be voting absentee by-mail to request a ballot now.