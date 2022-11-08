State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, was reelected Tuesday to a record ninth term representing the 3rd Senate District, which covers Carter, Johnson and Washington counties.
Crowe, who has served 32 years in Nashville, collected more than 71% of the unofficial tally — a total of 39,223 votes in those counties — on his way to victory over his Democratic challenger, Kate Craig, who had a total of 13,091 votes.
All results of Tuesday’s election are unofficial until certified by the election commissions in the three counties of the Senate District.
“I am honored to receive such a show of support tonight,” said Crowe. “As I said during the campaign, I will continue to work hard on behalf of all the citizens of the 3rd District and Tennessee.”
Tuesday’s election also saw state Reps. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, and Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, winning second terms in the state General Assembly. Hicks defeated his independent opponent, Joel Goodman, with more than 76% of the vote.
“I’d like to thank God for the second chance he has given me at life and the folks of the 6th District for putting their trust in me to serve them in Nashville,” Hicks said. “This is a responsibly that I don’t take lightly. I look forward to continue the work I’ve started for the hard working folks of the 6th District.
“Washington County is a great place to live, and I want to do all I can to keep it that way.”
Hicks received a total of 13,973 unofficial votes to 4,278 for Goodman.
Alexander, who was unopposed in both the GOP primary and the general election, received 12,407 complimentary votes in Washington County to propel her to victory.
Crowe, who was first elected to the 3rd District seat as a Democratic candidate in 1990, currently serves as the chairman of the state Senate Health and Welfare Committee. He received 2,458 votes in Carter County, 4,338 votes in Johnson County and 23,559 votes in Washington County.
Craig collected an unofficial total of 2,458 votes in Carter County, 713 in Johnson County and 9,920 in Washington County.
“I look forward to working with Gov. Bill Lee and my colleagues in the House and Senate to keep Tennessee on the right track and will continue to focus on lower taxes, less government, personal responsibility, faith, family, freedom and common sense,” Crowe said Tuesday night.
The Johnson City lawmaker defeated former Rep. Bob Good, R-Johnson City, in a write-campaign in August of that year to become the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat. That contest came about after Good failed to qualify as a Republican in the race.
Months later, Crowe defeated the Republican nominee, former state Rep. Bob King, in the November general election to win the Senate seat, which at the time represented Hawkins and Washington counties.
In September 1995, Crowe and state Sen. Milton Hamilton of Union City said they were defecting to the Republican Party. The two former Democrats joined Republican Gov. Don Sundquist in Johnson City to make the announcement they were joining the GOP.