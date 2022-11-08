State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, was reelected Tuesday to a record ninth term representing the 3rd Senate District, which covers Carter, Johnson and Washington counties.

Crowe, who has served 32 years in Nashville, collected more than 71% of the unofficial tally — a total of 39,223 votes in those counties — on his way to victory over his Democratic challenger, Kate Craig, who had a total of 13,091 votes.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

