Polls will open at all locations across the county beginning at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters can find their appropriate election day polling place by visiting https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/ or downloading the GoVoteTN app.
A photo ID is required to vote. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or federal government are acceptable even if they are expired.
There are two contested races on the ballot in Unicoi County.
In the county’s mayoral race, Republican incumbent Garland Evely will face independent challenger Bralen Diamond.
The other contest race is for the 1st District seats on the Unicoi County Board of Education. Three candidates — Cathy J. Thomas, Tammy Edwards-Tipton and Brook Rice — are vying for the district’s two available seats.
In the 3rd District, Steven W. Scott and Steven Willis are unopposed for two available seats.
While all nine seats on the County Commission are on the ballot today, the outcome is already assured as none of the candidates face any opposition. The candidates are:
• 1st District: Loren Thomas, Jasmine Harris and Tim Lingerfelt.
• 2nd District, Brian D. Delp, Wayne Edwards and Jason Edwards.
• 3rd District, Stephen Hendrix, John W. Mosley and Cody Scott.
Numerous candidates for countywide offices are unopposed in today’s voting. They include: Mike Hensley, sheriff; Patty Treadway, county clerk; Mitch Manuel, General Sessions judge; Debbie Tittle, register of deeds; Darren C. Shelton, Circuit Court clerk; Terry Haynes, road superintendent; and Katie Howell Bennett, county trustee.
Also, three candidates running for constables’ positions will face no opposition today. They are:
• 1st District, Arthur Metcalf.
• 2nd District, Chad McKinney.
• 3rd District, Timmy Lewis.
For more information about the election in Unicoi County or for a sample ballot, visit unicoivotes.com.
