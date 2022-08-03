Local news logo

It’s election day in Unicoi County.

Polls will open at all locations across the county beginning at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters can find their appropriate election day polling place by visiting https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/ or downloading the GoVoteTN app.

