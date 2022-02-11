The executive committee of the Washington County Democratic Party passed a resolution this week denouncing the Republican National Committee’s censure of two GOP lawmakers for their participation in a congressional investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol Building.
The RNC voted on Feb. 4 to censure U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for the roles as the only two Republicans serving on a House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.
Republicans leaders have also backed a primary challenge against Cheney, whose criticism of former President Donald Trump has made her a top target for rebuke on the right.
“We are highly concerned that the RNC is legitimizing violence as an acceptable means of political action. That should scare every citizen,” said Sylvain Bruni, the Washington County Democratic Party’s interim chair. “On top of that, the RNC’s retribution against its own members for investigating one of the most violent protests in recent American history is unbecoming of the Grand Old Party.”
Additionally, WCDP has called on all Tennessee Republicans, including the Washington County Republican Party, U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty and U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, to affirm similarly “that violence and insurrection are not forms of legitimate political discourse.”
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has also criticized the RNC for censuring Cheney and Kinzinger, and for GOP leaders suggesting that the Jan. 6 insurrection was “legitimate political discourse.”
From staff reports.