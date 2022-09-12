The Washington County Commission is in the process of reorganizing under new standing committee assignments.
Commissioners, who were officially sworn into office on Aug. 31, met recently to elect officers to preside over their board meetings. Greg Matherly, who is the longest-serving member of the commission, was re-elected as chairman of the board.
Matherly, who is the executive director of the Washington County 911 Emergency Communications District, represents the commission’s 6th District.
James Wheeler, an attorney with a law office in Jonesborough, was re-elected by his colleagues to serve as vice chairman of the board. Wheeler represents the county’s 14th District.
There are 15 commission districts in Washington County, with one commissioner representing each district.
The County Commission functions as the legislative body of county government. Commissioners do their work primarily through a system that includes seven standing committees and numerous other committees boards and advisory panels that make recommendations to the full governing body.
Those committees each deal with specific issues, including public safety, education, economic development and public works.
Commissioners met last week to appoint a five-member Committee on Committees to determine new committee assignments for commissioners. Members of that committee are Commissioners Larry England, David Tomita, Ben Carder, Marty Johnson and Bryan Davenport.
The Committee on Committees is scheduled to meet 9 a.m. Thursday at the Washington County Courthouse to make its recommendations for new committee assignments. Those recommendations will be based on the ranked committee preferences made by individual commissioners last week.
Matherly said he expects the full commission will vote on new committee assignments when it meets for its regular monthly session on Sept. 26.