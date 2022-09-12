The Washington County Commission is in the process of reorganizing under new standing committee assignments.

Commissioners, who were officially sworn into office on Aug. 31, met recently to elect officers to preside over their board meetings. Greg Matherly, who is the longest-serving member of the commission, was re-elected as chairman of the board.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

