Kiwanis Park Playground

Commissioner John Hunter speaks during a ribbon cutting for a new playground at Kiwanis Park funded by a BlueCross Healthy Place grant.

 By David Floyd Press Staff Writer dfloyd@johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Commissioner John Hunter is one of four people vying for two open seats on the Johnson City Commission.

Hunter, who served five years on the Johnson City Board of Education, is seeking a second term in office. Hunter and fellow incumbent Jenny Brock will be challenged for their seats by John Baker and Jay A. Emberton.

