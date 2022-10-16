Johnson City Commissioner John Hunter is one of four people vying for two open seats on the Johnson City Commission.
Hunter, who served five years on the Johnson City Board of Education, is seeking a second term in office. Hunter and fellow incumbent Jenny Brock will be challenged for their seats by John Baker and Jay A. Emberton.
As part of the Press’ effort to help voters better know and understand the people running to represent them in local office, Hunter recently answered a few questions about why he’s running for office, his priorities for his term and his thoughts on the biggest issue facing Johnson City.
Why are you running for re-election?
I am still committed to and desire serving our community. I believe relevant experience matters. A few of my varying experiences in public service include Johnson City Regional Planning Commission; Elected, City School Board; Senior Center Advisory. I believe effective leadership matters. This is evidenced by our city’s outstanding bond rating, our investment in streets, parks and amenities, partnerships with public and private partners to create and retain jobs and a balanced budget. Vision matters as well.
As we see continued growth and revitalization, we must be proactive in growth management to maintain a healthy balance. Throughout my service, I have taken approaches that are sensible and prudent.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing Johnson City?
There are many pressing issues in front of the commission. As a commissioner, I recognize each of these issues is important. While some decisions may not affect all residents directly, all issues brought to us will affect Johnson City. Johnson City must maintain an atmosphere that fosters and supports private enterprise. Reliable municipal services are essential.
Infrastructure (water/sewer/traffic) and public safety (fire/police/EMS) are also critical in making us attractive for businesses, residents, and visitors. Our sustained commitment to education and workforce development is a key priority in our continued success.
If elected, what would be your biggest priority during your term?
I am committed to the four key goals the commission identified in our strategic plan. Those goals are economic vitality, quality of place, future ready infrastructure and excellence in government. We have made great strides in all four areas over the last term which can be seen today throughout all areas of the city. We must be a welcoming city and ensure that we have a conducive environment for success.
Like many cities, Johnson City is struggling with a lack of affordable housing. How can the city better address that?
Over the past four years as a commissioner, I have traveled across Tennessee and other states to identify innovative strategies and solutions. Recently I have talked with city planners about some potential ideas that could increase the amount of affordable housing and asked that they research the impact and viability of these ideas. For example, we cannot require or mandate that a developer/builder construct affordable housing, however we could possibly encourage them to incorporate affordable units in their projects by increasing units allowed per their zoning if they include a set number of affordable units into the project.
Additionally, we work with several non-profit organizations (Appalachian Service Project, Habitat for Humanity, etc.) along with the county on identifying properties that could be used to build such housing. As an example, we recently identified several lots around the Langston Center for housing to be constructed on.
Johnson City has experienced a large influx of people in the last two years. How can the city best handle that influx with the least amount of growing pain possible for residents?
I believe that it is paramount to ensure we preserve the nature of our city. Growth isn’t the choice, but SMART growth is. The secret is out, people are moving here for all the reasons we choose to live here. With that reality, let’s be proactive and have a plan. We recently commissioned a third party to complete a comprehensive growth management study which will provide us with data driven, expert advice and recommendations based on patterns that are currently evolving. This will allow us to wisely and effectively allocate limited financial resources to sustain healthy growth while at the same time lessening the impact of growing pains.Hear from the other candidates:
Retired Army officer Jay A. Emberton is challenging for one of the commission’s open seats this November. He is a small business owner and has served on the Washington County Democratic Party’s executive committee as a representative for District 7.
President and Co-Founder of the Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities is challenging for one of the commission’s open seats this November. He has served on the Board of Directors for the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness and the Johnson City Housing and Community Development Advisory Board.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.