Jenny Brock

FILE -- Commissioner Jenny Brock speaks during a City Commission meeting Thursday, May 6, at City Hall.

 By David Floyd Press Staff Writer dfloyd@johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock is one of four people vying for two open seats on the Johnson City Commission.

Brock, who served as mayor from 2018 to 2020, is seeking a third term on the commission. Brock was the top vote-getter in her last election in 2018 and has been a member of the commission since 2013. Brock and fellow incumbent John Hunter will be challenged for their seats by John Baker and Jay A. Emberton.

