Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock is one of four people vying for two open seats on the Johnson City Commission.
Brock, who served as mayor from 2018 to 2020, is seeking a third term on the commission. Brock was the top vote-getter in her last election in 2018 and has been a member of the commission since 2013. Brock and fellow incumbent John Hunter will be challenged for their seats by John Baker and Jay A. Emberton.
As part of the Press’ effort to help voters better know and understand the people running to represent them in local office, Brock recently answered a few questions about why he’s running for office, his priorities for his term and his thoughts on the biggest issue facing Johnson City.
Why are you running for re-election?
I am running for re-election on my record as an experienced elected leader having served on the Johnson City Board of Education and a Commissioner, Vice-Mayor and Mayor of the City. You have had the opportunity to know my record and how I govern as a Trustee of the citizens. I represent you as a pragmatic and respectful leader, using citizen input, listening to the expertise of city staff, benchmarking other cities and evaluating the community and financial impact of issues before I vote. Because of outstanding planning, we have made significant progress in infrastructure development for flood mitigation in downtown Johnson City after over 100 years of constant flooding.
We have also seen the addition of amenities such as Founders Park, King Commons, the History Circle, Niswonger Children’s Natural Playground, Tannery Knobs, Winged Deer Park expansion and the West Walnut Corridor redevelopment project to name a few. Recently, two major corporations moved their national headquarters to Johnson City because they believed in our workforce and have confidence in a well governed city. I believe the depth of my experience, my commitment to the city charter, the city’s Strategic Plan and my work ethic is well suited to keep us focused on the future while managing the growth it brings.
We also must dedicate extraordinary time, planning and coordinating funding to address affordable housing needs, homeless reduction programs, school facilities and safety issues and continuing to help Johnson City gain a reputation as a child, family and business friendly city. I am prepared to continue my service to you the citizens of Johnson City and proudly run for re-election on my record of proven leadership and my promise to continue to be a respectful, prepared and visionary leader.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing Johnson City?
There are many new issues facing cities in a post-COVID world, however, one of the most immediate challenges we face in Johnson City is rapid growth. The city is facing multiple requests for new residential annexations which adds pressure to our current infrastructure. We must be cautious not to let development outpace infrastructure such as schools, roads, water, sewer and environmental impact.
Currently, the city is completing a growth management plan to evaluate infrastructure needs and costs in response to growth. While new housing is coming, we have lost affordable homes access for median and low-income families. That must be a priority. Additionally, with our population potentially increasing by as many as 20,000 people over the next decade we must ensure we keep the character and culture that has made us East Tennesseans. Discipline and planning must go together to guide the development and growth of Johnson City.
If elected, what would be your biggest priority during your term?
I remain committed to following the City’s Strategic Plan the Commission developed in 2019. It provides a roadmap for investment in initiatives supporting Economic Vitality, Quality of Place, Future Ready Infrastructure and Efficient City Government. However, growth management and affordable housing are key issues that we must aggressively address. Additionally, I will continue to support all we can do to make Johnson City a more child, family and business friendly city. While we have invested heavily in flood mitigation in the downtown area, we have many other areas in the city that have storm water challenges. I am committed to ensuring we address stormwater issues in all areas of the city.
The city must also look forward to future transportation needs by developing a comprehensive plan to address new roadways, more aggressive road maintenance and paving and the infrastructure to support Electric Vehicles. The city’s plate is full. Commissioners must think and plan comprehensively as we address recurring and new tough issues.
Like many cities, Johnson City is struggling with a lack of affordable housing. How can the city better address that?
Housing is one of the most essential infrastructure needs for any city to support an available workforce for business. Housing is also a needed environment for children to be supported for continued learning after school, a place for seniors to age gracefully and independently and just places where all can call home. Post-COVID inflation has driven a 26% increase in the price of housing in our area. Supply and demand have also played a big role in that price increase. Available housing, both for owner occupied and rental occupied is in great demand. ETSU had to locate numerous students in local hotels until housing could be found for them. The problem is clear, it is unknown, however, if prices will remain inflated or return to more pre-COVID levels or if housing stock will significantly increase.
Housing being built today far exceed the purchase power by median income individuals or families. But even the median priced home in Johnson City has increased to $290,000. For the median income family, it is a stretch to put 20% down and meet the monthly mortgage payments so it does not exceed 30% of their income. For low-income families, it is even a greater reach. The City Commission visited Greenville, South Carolina, earlier this year to learn about their strategy and results to increase affordable housing. Other cities have use numerous tools to incentivize builders such as Tax Increment Financing, building in Opportunity Zones, establishing Housing Trust Funds, addressing tax policy and seeking more federal dollars. We must explore all these avenues and develop an aggressive plan to increase the affordable housing stock in our city.
Johnson City has experienced a large influx of people in the last two years. How can the city best handle that influx with the least amount of growing pain possible for residents?
I addressed this as one of the most pressing issue we face. Clearly our secret is out, and Johnson City and the region is becoming a very desirable place to relocate. The city manager is leading the development of a Growth Management Plan to address the many issues that are impacted by growth. The most obvious impact is the need for infrastructure support.
We have additional capacity in our systems, however water, sewer, storm water, roads may not be adequate in some of the new locations requesting annexation for residential development. As well, the Board of Education evaluates the capacity available in our schools. We know a new school is inevitable when we reach a certain population. The growth plan will conduct a structural review of infrastructure impact and needs relative to the required financial investment, the ability to upgrade when needed, staffing capacity and the benefit to the city.
