John Baker, co-founder and director of the Pride Community and Education Center of the Tri-Cities, is one of four people running for two open seats.
Baker has served on the Board of Directors for the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness and the Johnson City Housing and Community Development Advisory Board. Though he’s not previously run for City Commission, Baker did run for a seat in the state legislature as a Democrat in 2016.
Along with Baker, Jay A. Emberton and incumbents Jenny Brock and John Hunter are also running for the two open seats. Brock is seeking a third term in office, while Hunter is seeking a second term.
As part of the Press’ effort to help voters better know and understand the people running to represent them in local office, Baker recently answered a few questions about why he’s running for office, his priorities for his term and his thoughts on the biggest issue facing Johnson City.
Why are you running for office?
I would like the opportunity to bring a different perspective to the Commission, open a more inclusive dialog between the Commission and the citizens of Johnson City and work to assure all citizens have a voice and share in the opportunities for productive growth.
If elected, what would be your biggest priority during your term?
I would like to see the expansion of the collaboration between the city and the arts and cultural groups in our area.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing Johnson City?
We have a great need for affordable housing and jobs paying a living wage. The need is going to only increase. We need to start working on solutions now. The lack of parking and infrastructure in the downtown area needs to be addressed if we want to continue our growth.
Like many cities, Johnson City is struggling with a lack of affordable housing. How can the city better address that?
Johnson City needs to expand its working relationship with the multiple support agencies in our area. We also need to hire grant writers to assist in procuring financing for low income housing. Johnson City needs to be fiscally responsible with our resources.
Johnson City has experienced a large influx of people in the last two years. How can the city best handle that influx with the least amount of growing pain possible for residents?
I am excited for the progress and growth we have experienced.
Retired Army officer Jay A. Emberton is challenging for one of the commission’s open seats this November. He is a small business owner and has served on the Washington County Democratic Party’s executive committee as a representative for District 7.
City Commission John Hunter is a one-term incumbent seeking a second on the City Commission. He served five years on the Johnson City Board of Education before being elected to the City Commission in 2018.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.