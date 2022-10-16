John Baker

John Baker is president and co-founder of the Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities. 

 JONATHAN ROBERTS/Johnson City Press

John Baker, co-founder and director of the Pride Community and Education Center of the Tri-Cities, is one of four people running for two open seats.

Baker has served on the Board of Directors for the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness and the Johnson City Housing and Community Development Advisory Board. Though he’s not previously run for City Commission, Baker did run for a seat in the state legislature as a Democrat in 2016.

