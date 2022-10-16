Retired Army officer Jay A. Emberton is one of four people running for two seats on the Johnson City Commission.
Emberton, according to his website, is a small business owner and has served on the Washington County Democratic Party’s executive committee as a representative for District 7.
Along with Emberton, John Baker and incumbents Jenny Brock and John Hunter are also running for the two open seats. Brock is seeking a third term in office, while Hunter is seeking a second term.
As part of the Press’ effort to help voters better know and understand the people running to represent them in local office, Emberton recently answered a few questions about why he’s running for office, his priorities for his term and his thoughts on the biggest issue facing Johnson City.
Why are you running for office?
When the Army stationed us here in 2013, my wife and I immediately grew attached to the beauty and charm of the area, along with the vibrant and growing downtown and, of course, the people of this region.
We found that both have ancestral ties to the region and to Johnson City in specific. We decided to retire here and have been here ever since. We feel that we owe it to the city that has embraced us to do whatever we can to ensure it continues to thrive and grow. I believe that one of the most effective ways to do that is to be involved in the decision-making process for the future of the city. A seat on the city commission will help me do that.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing Johnson City?
If we are not careful, as we continue to grow and thrive we can outgrow our capacity to effectively support and care for our citizens. We will need to ensure that our infrastructure keeps pace with the requirements of an increasing population. This includes updates and repairs to aging infrastructure that is already in place, as well as modernization that ensures we remain a desirable destination for industry, business, and people.
If elected, what would be your biggest priority during your term?
No matter what we do as a commission, it is important to me that we always ask ourselves “who else will be affected by this choice?” and that we take a hard look to ensure that we are not adversely affecting any specific groups of people; be they small businesses, homeowners or the homeless in our city.
Like many cities, Johnson City is struggling with a lack of affordable housing. How can the city better address that?
Johnson City needs to take a hard look at our zoning and developing regulations to ensure we are not needlessly restricting opportunities for creating affordable housing. We can incentivize and give tax breaks to builders who are willing to construct low-cost housing. We should also look into bonds for purchasing land for affordable housing as well as possible rental assistance and home repair programs that can ease the burden on both renters and home owners.
Johnson City has experienced a large influx of people in the last two years. How can the city best handle that influx with the least amount of growing pain possible for residents?
The only way to handle growth is to get ahead of it and be ready when it gets to you. Once new people are here, there is no easy way to "find" homes and jobs for them if those things don't already exist. We need to ensure that our infrastructure is capable of handling the increase in use, and we need to maintain and stick to the comprehensive plan so that new residential and commercial developments are in the most effective and efficient locations as possible
