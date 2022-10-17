Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest is running unopposed for a third full term as the town’s mayor.
Vest has been mayor since being appointed to the role in 2018 following the resignation of then-Mayor Kelly Wolfe. Vest has run unopposed in each election for mayor.
As part of the Press’ effort to help voters better know and understand the people running to represent them in local office, Vest recently answered a few questions about why he’s running for re-election, his priorities for his term and his thoughts on the biggest issue facing Jonesborough.
Why are you running for mayor?
First and foremost I care about our community and all the people within. I enjoy looking for ways to improve our town’s operations and services while being responsive to the needs of our residents. I also enjoy working with this outstanding and selfless group of aldermen.
What are your biggest priorities for another term?
I’m looking forward to successfully opening new facilities in 2023 such as the new K-8 school and athletic park, our Jackson Theatre, Lincoln Park and a new yet to be named dog park. We can do those quality of life projects while also improving our infrastructure, primarily streets, public safety and water distribution.
What do you think is the biggest issues facing Jonesborough?
Undoubtedly it will be effectively addressing traffic efficiency and population growth while strengthening this quality of life we all love in Jonesborough. We also must continue planning our water treatment facility expansion.
