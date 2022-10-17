Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest is running unopposed for a third full term as the town’s mayor.

Vest has been mayor since being appointed to the role in 2018 following the resignation of then-Mayor Kelly Wolfe. Vest has run unopposed in each election for mayor.

