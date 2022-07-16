Vote Logo

Carter County recorded 249 votes on Friday for the first day of early voting in Tennessee.

Washington County had 182 votes to kick off the 14-day early voting period for the Aug. 4 election.

Meanwhile, Unicoi County, counted a total of 108 early votes for the start of early voting, which ends on July 30.

The ballot includes general election races for courthouse offices, such as sheriff, county mayor and county clerk, as well as state and federal primaries for legislative seats.

Voters will also decide a number of local and state judicial races.

