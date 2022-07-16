featured Carter County tops area for votes cast on first day of early voting Johnson City Press Johnson City Press Jul 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carter County recorded 249 votes on Friday for the first day of early voting in Tennessee.Washington County had 182 votes to kick off the 14-day early voting period for the Aug. 4 election.Meanwhile, Unicoi County, counted a total of 108 early votes for the start of early voting, which ends on July 30.The ballot includes general election races for courthouse offices, such as sheriff, county mayor and county clerk, as well as state and federal primaries for legislative seats.Voters will also decide a number of local and state judicial races.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vote Carter County Politics Mayor Primary Total General Election County Clerk Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR