An Elizabethton lawmaker made history on Jan. 14, 1980, when he became the first legislator expelled from the Tennessee General Assembly for official misconduct.
The state House of Representatives voted 92 to 1 that day to remove Robert Fisher from office. Fisher, a Republican who represented the 4th District encompassing Carter and Johnson counties, had been convicted by a Carter County Criminal Court just months before of attempting to solicit a $1,000 bribe from Carter County Sheriff George Papantoniou to scuttle pending legislation that the sheriff was opposed to.
During the 58-minute debate on the resolution to oust Fisher, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that state Rep. Bob King, R-Johnson City, told his colleagues that Fisher had “violated the sacred trust of the people of Carter County” and that the expulsion of his peer was an “unhappy and unwanted task.”
Fisher, who had refused to resign from office, told House members he was the victim of a "frame-up.” The Press-Chronicle also noted he apologized to his friends for the “embarrassing” situation he had placed them in.
“So many clouds hang over this thing,” Fisher told his colleagues during debate on his expulsion. “There’s a thin line between courtesy and bribery. I stand before you an innocent person.”
State Rep. U.A. Moore, a Memphis Republican who cast the only vote against Fisher’s ouster, said he could not support removing him from office until the Carter County lawmaker had exhausted all of his court appeals.
With Fisher’s expulsion, House Speaker Ned Ray McWherter, D-Dresden, asked the Carter County Commission to name an interim successor until an election could be held to fill the 4th District seat.
It was the Carter County Commission that originally appointed Fisher in 1975 to fill a vacancy in the district that was created with the death of state Rep. Albert E. Miller Sr.
Commissioners voted on Jan. 29, 1980, to appoint Frank “Bob” Percy to fill out the remainder of Fisher’s unexpired term. Percy, a Republican, would go on to be elected by the voters to represent the 4th District in August.
Fisher, who had previously served as a veterans service officer, died at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, in February 1989. He was 63.