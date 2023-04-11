Robert Fisher

An Associated Press photo of Robert Fisher and his wile, Gail, that appeared on the front page of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle on Jan. 15, 1980. 

 AP Laser Photo

An Elizabethton lawmaker made history on Jan. 14, 1980, when he became the first legislator expelled from the Tennessee General Assembly for official misconduct.

The state House of Representatives voted 92 to 1 that day to remove Robert Fisher from office. Fisher, a Republican who represented the 4th District encompassing Carter and Johnson counties, had been convicted by a Carter County Criminal Court just months before of attempting to solicit a $1,000 bribe from Carter County Sheriff George Papantoniou to scuttle pending legislation that the sheriff was opposed to.

