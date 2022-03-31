Candidates for three top Washington County offices on the May 3 Republican Primary ballot outlined their qualifications at a forum sponsored by the Johnson City Press on Thursday.
Among those at the question-and-answer session, which was live-streamed from the Jonesborough Visitors Center and is now available for viewing at www.johnsoncitypress.com, were the candidates for sheriff of Washington County. The winner of the GOP race between the incumbent Keith Sexton, Leighta Laitinen and Michael Templeton will face no opponent on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
Among the questions candidates for sheriff were asked to answer Thursday was to identify what they believe will be the top challenges facing the Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office.
Laitinen, a former chief deputy in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, with 26 years of experience in that agency, said she would work to promote better communication and working relationships between local law enforcement agencies.
“We’ve got to do a better job of sharing information,” she said. “That has been a problem we’ve had for years.”
Sexton, a former Johnson City Police Department lieutenant who was appointed interim sheriff by county commissioners in November, said he would work to increase the number of deputies, as well as bettering their pay and salaries.
“We need more officers doing the job,” he said. “Safety comes from having visibility.”
Templeton, who began in law enforcement as a Johnson City police officer before embarking on a 25-year career with the Drug Enforcement Agency, said he believes tackling the drug problem will be a key job for the next sheriff.
“The drug problem is out of control,” Templeton said. “The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has never had a dedicated drug unit, and we need one.”
In the race for Washington County mayor, Republican incumbent Joe Grandy is vying for a second term in office.
He is being challenged by Robert H. “Robbie” Tester, who has served on the Washington County Commission since 2014.
The winner of that May GOP primary will face James Reeves, an independent candidate, in the Aug. 4 general election.
The two candidates differed on a number of issues, including county debt and government’s role in economic development.
Grandy, who said he is campaigning on his “proven stewardship” in paying down the county’s existing debt during his first four years in office, said he also has a “good track record” on economic development.
He said job creation “is one one the most important things” that comes from economic development. To accomplish that, the county has offered “targeted tax cuts” to be competitive with other communities in luring new industries and business to Washington County.
Tester said the best way to deal with the county’s debt is “don’t borrow any more.” He also said doesn’t think it is the role of county government to “pick winners and losers” in awarding tax breaks for economic development.
“The proper role of government is to keep taxes low and keep regulations at a minimum,” Tester said.
The forum also included the two Republican candidates vying to succeed retiring Washington County Clerk Kathy Storey.
Danny Edens is serving his fourth term on the County Commission and works for the town of Jonesborough as an assistant supervisor.
Cheryl Storey is chief deputy of the County Clerk’s office, where she has worked for 20 years. She pointed out to the audience that she is not related to current county clerk.
The winner of primary will be the only candidate on the ballot in the Aug. 4 general election.
If elected to the post, Storey said she would implement a “kiosk for renewing license plates” that will eliminate standing in lines at the clerk’s office. She said her experience has taught her what “works well” in the courthouse.
Edens said he would bring “drastic changes” to the county clerk’s office.That includes having a notary public on site and including the issuance of hunting and fishing licenses in the office.
The early voting period for the May 3 primary is April 13 to April 28. Tennesseans have until Monday to register to vote in the election.
The Press will have a more in-depth look at the candidates and the issues covered in Thursday’s forum in the newspaper on April 10.