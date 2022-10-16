Kate Craig, a former chair of the Washington County Democratic Party, is challenging eight-term Republican incumbent Rusty Crowe in the Nov. 8 race for Tennessee’s 3rd Senate District.
Crowe was first elected to the state General Assembly in 1990. Craig, a Johnson City Democrat and community advocate, is making her first bid for a state legislative office.
The 3rd District represents Carter, Johnson and Washington counties.
• What do you think of the statewide referendum on the November ballot to enshrine the language of the state’s “Right to Work” law in the Tennessee Constitution?
Craig:
Everyone in Tennessee has a right to work, regardless of whether this ballot measure passes. The language is intentionally deceiving. Instead, “right to work” means the “right to earn less.”
Workers in “right to work” states earn at a minimum $10,000 less annually. As we are all struggling to afford food, housing and gas, we cannot afford for politicians like Crowe to push their agenda that ensures hard-working Tennesseans earn less than workers in other states performing the exact same jobs.
My grandmother worked proudly for General Motors and the only way she was able to retire was due to a pension fought for by the union. Currently, Tennessee has the opportunity to create jobs with Ford coming into West Tennessee.
Other companies are watching to see how this plays out. Ford is insisting that their shop will be unionized, while Crowe, Gov. Bill Lee and the rest of the Tennessee GOP are working to enshrine “right to work” in our state Constitution. They’re willing to risk jobs for political ideology.
Additionally, I believe voters should have the right to champion ballot measures, rather than the current process that limits ballot initiatives to agendas from the Tennessee Legislature. Ballot initiatives should be the voice of the people and as a state senator, I would advocate for that voice to be given back to the people.
Crowe: I support our “right to work” law. Tennessee does not prohibit a person from joining a union or paying union dues.
Our state’s “right to work law” says you cannot be forced to join a union or pay union dues in order to get or keep a job.
The reason to put this in the constitution is that although it is current Tennessee law, a future governor or legislature could vote by simple majority to do away with the “right to work.”
Placing it in our constitution will make it much more permanent.
• Are you in favor of turning nonpartisan elections for local offices, such as for the Johnson City Commission, into partisan contests?
Craig: While in most nonpartisan races there is little doubt as to where a candidate aligns politically, city and school board races should remain nonpartisan.
Candidates should be welcome to align or identify as they do, but voters should have access to vote for the candidates of their choice for all local elections without the barrier of partisan primaries — that cost the county more money and restricts voters from being heard.
Additionally, making these races partisan furthers the division in our local communities. Potholes aren’t Democrat or Republican. Investing in quality public schools isn’t Democrat or Republican.
People who push for partisan local elections restrict freedom, stoke division and add additional expenses to the county budget. We need elected leaders who will work to fix the potholes, clear the snow, pick up the trash, keep our parks clean and invest in our public schools.
Crowe: Whenever possible, I always like to support local officials making their own decisions affecting their own communities.
In this case, the people wanted to make their own decision to have partisan elections (for school boards). I voted to make sure they had the ability to make their own decision.
• Where do you stand on charter schools?
Craig: I am a graduate of Johnson City’s public schools. I played trumpet in the Science Hill Marching Band. Our public schools are the heart and backbone of our community.
Charter schools would strip funding away from our public schools and increase property taxes to make up the difference that once was paid for by the state.
I am the only candidate in this race who can say they have never and nor will I ever accept campaign donations from charter school PACs.
Recently, Crowe claimed he didn’t know that the charter school commission could override any local decision regarding charter schools at a legislative hearing. The decision in 2019 to create the commission, saw Crowe voting “present.”
Voting “present” is not a vote cast in support of our public schools.
The most recent charter school promoted by Gov. Bill Lee would have been run by Hillsdale College, whose President, Larry Arnn, stated “teachers come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges” and that anyone could be a teacher. Charter schools, like the ones Hillsdale College tried to bring to Tennessee, would hurt our schools and our communities.
Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, the newest funding formula, is designed to move money from public schools to private charter schools based on performance. Rather than investing in the necessary resources to improve, the state will strip more resources away.
And while there was an initial investment of funds, what we will see is funds stripped away for charter schools and an increase in property taxes to make up the funding difference.
We cannot afford additional taxes. We cannot afford to defund our public schools for charter schools. I do not support charter schools in Tennessee.
Crowe: The charter school approach is one that has grown from those districts with poor or failing schools in other parts of our state. Our 3rd Senate District schools are well performing schools with great teachers and parents that care deeply about their students and children.
I don’t receive calls from the people I serve asking for the development of charter schools here in Northeast Tennessee.
I favor local control as much as possible and favor leaving the decision regarding charter schools in the hands of our elected school boards. Any decision to allow or develop a charter school should fall within the purview of our elected school board members.
• How much control do you think the state General Assembly should exercise over curriculum decisions made by local school boards?
Craig:
No matter where a student lives, they should be guaranteed a quality education with access to technology and resources that will set them up for success regardless of their future chosen path. Political ideologies have no place in the classroom.
At a recent legislative hearing, Crowe claimed that the newly enacted law he voted for to censor and ban books in schools didn’t apply to classroom books. In fact, he wrote teachers in the Johnson City School System to tell them that he wasn’t worried about them and that this law didn’t apply to them.
However, he didn’t know the details about the legislation on which he voted. In fact, the legislative commission corrected his understanding and clearly stated that the law did include books in the classroom.
This meant teachers across the state have had to inventory their books.
Teachers and librarians should be trusted. In fact, they have the most knowledge and experience providing age-appropriate material that instills a love for learning in students of all ages.
Another law Crowe voted for got a Sullivan County teacher fired for doing his job. Matthew Hawn was a teacher who facilitated discussion for high school juniors and seniors on current events. He introduced direct quotes from past presidents and literature from Black voices. Yet, he was fired. Teachers’ jobs are on the line due to the state overreach and restrictions on freedom of thought and speech Crowe supports.
Voters elect school board members because these community members understand local needs. The Tennessee Legislature should never try to do the job of school boards. In doing so, they are neglected their work in Nashville.
Crowe has neglected his responsibilities and overstepped his role as a state senator.
Crowe: Our teachers have one of the toughest jobs in our state and I am proud to have just been endorsed by the Tennessee Education Association representing our state’s teachers. “Standards” are set at the state level with public input so that students in different parts of the state and in different communities can learn with similar proficiency.
Local control is very important because it is the local school boards that select the curriculum to align with the state wide standards. I support our local districts determining their own curriculum approach and best strategy for our children when it comes to curriculum.
The majority of curriculum decisions should continue to be made by our local schools.• What are your thoughts on TennCare (Medicaid) expansion?
Craig: It’s fiscally irresponsible that Crowe has not championed Medicaid expansion since he sits as chair of the Tennessee Senate Health and Welfare Committee. This is a program Tennessee has been eligible to take part in since 2013 and we are one of 13 states that hasn’t expanded Medicaid.
Over $2 billion dollars annually, or $5.57 million a day our elected leaders like Crowe have refused. And expanding Medicaid won’t cost us a dime.
Medicaid expansion would insure 500,000 Tennesseans who currently cannot afford health insurance. Under today’s rules, you have to make 93% of the poverty line. Meaning for a single family home, you have to make 93% of $13,590.
For a two-person home, you have to make 93% of $18,310. Expanding Medicaid would mean those making at or below 138% of the federal poverty line would be insured. This would mean single-family homes making $18,754 or two-family homes making $25,268 would now qualify.
Again, the funds to pay for this have already been paid for with our tax dollars. It’s cruel to our community and Tennessee as a whole that Crowe hasn’t championed this. It’s fiscally irresponsible.
Expanding Medicaid would enable Tennessee to allocate more money toward addressing the opioid crisis and the growing number of overdoses. There aren’t enough treatment centers now to address the growing need.
Recently, seven lives were lost due to fentanyl overdoses. To prosecute the dealers bringing the dangerous drugs into our community, police departments need medical examiner reports after a fatal overdose to charge the dealer. State law allows the medical examiner 90 days to return the report.
For a community in crisis, 90 days isn’t fast enough. During those three months, the dealer has left our community.
To solve this, Medicaid expansion funds could be used to hire more medical examiners and focus them on counties identified as part of the high impact area for overdoses (Washington County is already identified as one), to then return reports faster and give police departments the tools they need to keep our communities safe.
As chair of the Tennessee Senate Health and Welfare Committee, Crowe has failed to take this initiative while claiming to be “tough on crime.” We have accepted crumbs when it comes to addressing this epidemic.
Crowe has never once championed Medicaid expansion. In fact, his lack of leadership on the issue is why Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Hospital System were struggling prior to the merger. Crowe contributed to the crisis by not expanding Medicaid.
Then he decided to “solve it” by changing state law to create a medical monopoly. The real solution would have been expanding Medicaid.
It’s time for some common sense in Nashville. I will be a champion of Medicaid expansion. I stand with the 80% of Tennesseans who support Medicaid expansion.
Crowe: I believe we were right to say “no” to Obamacare. It was not sustainable or right for Tennessee.
Knowing we had citizens who were caught in the so called “coverage gap” that could not qualify for TennCare and did not make enough to get Obamacare, I did vote for “Insure Tennessee,” our Tennessee model, to expand Medicaid.
This model was designed based on conservative market principles and personal responsibility which gave our state the ability to provide and manage coverage for those uninsured who fall between the cracks.
Although I did vote for this program that would have provided them with health insurance coverage, it did not pass. We do need to continue to find ways that can pass the General assembly to responsibly address this problem.
• How do you think the state government should be addressing health care issues for Tennesseans below or near the poverty line?
Craig: It’s no secret that in 2015, Crowe changed state law that not only allowed two hospital systems in Northeast Tennessee to merge, but also provided the medical monopoly protections for violating the federal Anti-Trust Act. From this monopoly, we have seen our health care costs increase and our access to care decrease.
Services that were once cheaper and located outside of the hospitals, were made more expensive by moving them inside the hospitals. For an area where 24,142 people (28.4%) in Washington, Carter and Johnson counties can’t afford a $400 emergency and 27,411 people (13.1%) under the age of 65 don’t have health insurance created financial emergencies and an uptick in medical bankruptcies.
So much so that the crisis due to the medical monopoly generated national news. Friends and neighbors were and are still forced to put up GoFundMe’s to afford medical care.
Due to our medical monopoly, the only level 1 trauma center is in Johnson City. Other hospital systems have been downgraded to consolidate care. If someone has a medical emergency in Johnson County, then they are over an hour away by car/ambulance to receive care. Or they could face a $35,000 bill to be transported by helicopter to the hospital — weather depending — unless they paid for an annual membership with Highland Emergency Air Rescue. Membership fees for this kind of service are already out of reach of a lot of people when nearly a third of the district cannot afford a $400 emergency.
In other words, people in the more rural, poorer parts of the district have even less access to health care.
Crowe created the instability for the two hospital systems by not championing Medicaid expansion. Then, he sold the merger to the legislative body, creating the Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) by saying the benefits the monopoly could and would provide outweighed the cost of eliminating competition.
And it’s not lost on any of us that he did this as a consultant for this hospital system and he’s benefited from it through campaign contributions from the system and from health care PACs. They want to protect his seat. They want to protect their profits at our expense.
To compound this, Crowe voted for legislation that would criminalize those who are homeless, making it a felony offense.
With nearly a third of District 3 unable to afford a $400 emergency, this could be our friends, family, and neighbors falling through the cracks. Access to medical care for those at or below the poverty line includes access to healthy foods, access to in-home care, access to preventative care, access to hospitals, access to specialists, and access to medication.
Any one of these things would easily break a person’s budget.
Families with children who are enrolled in TennCare are sometimes forced to travel to find doctors and specialists who accept TennCare. The problems with the system start at the top — Gov. Bill Lee’s mismanagement. This is something Crowe, as chair of the Tennessee Senate Health and Welfare Committee, could have held hearings to investigate and make healthcare for these families more accessible and affordable. After all, being forced to drive great distances and miss work for health care adds to the ever-growing cost of health care.
As a state senator I would do these things because like you, I know this monopoly has hurt all of us:
1. I would advocate for hearings to look at methods of improvement and create greater access and affordability for people who are on TennCare.
2. I would champion efforts to create a hospital oversight board to hold the medical monopoly accountable — because the current COPA does not.
3. I would champion efforts to expand Medicaid, something that would secure footing for hospital systems especially in more rural areas. Expanding Medicaid would return $5.57 million a day back to Tennessee and it won’t cost us a dime. These are tax dollars we’ve already paid to the federal government that all our Tennessee Legislature has had to do since 2013.
Expanding Medicaid would enable people to access affordable prevention care as well as increase funding for substance use disorder. This would stop overburdening our emergency rooms and decrease the number of overdoses.
4. I would champion efforts to undo the COPA. The benefits do not outweigh the costs for having a medical monopoly. We should have choices in our health care system — patients, medical providers and administrators.
This competition will create competitive pay options to keep nurses in the region, drive down healthv care prices, and increase options for care.
Crowe has failed us by creating this medical monopoly and not championing Medicaid expansion, which has cost lives and financially hurt us. Our friends and neighbors are facing mountains of medical debt or have filed medical bankruptcy due to these increased health care costs and politicians like Crowe not serving Tennesseans.
Crowe: Our vulnerable populations are very important to me. As chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, I have made sure that we continue to concentrate on improving funding for those who can’t pay and are below the poverty level.
This year, we increased funding for our mental health treatment centers, drug rehabilitation, the adult healthcare safety net and indigent health care fund dollars for our state’s hospitals that are taking in a disproportionate share of care for those who can’t pay.
Additionally, it is very important that we continue to concentrate on our community clinics and partners like East Tennessee State University’s Community Health Center and pharmacy.
• In light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision returning abortion law back to the jurisdiction of the states, what do you think of Tennessee’s abortion law?
Craig: By co-sponsoring Tennessee’s extreme trigger bill, Crowe made Tennessee less safe for women. Already, women have had non-viable pregnancies (such as an ectopic pregnancy), gone to the hospital for care, and been told there’s nothing a doctor can do to save their life until they are in sepsis.
What happened in Ohio could easily happen in Tennessee, where a 10-year-old girl who was the victim of a crime is forced by state law to carry to term.
Currently, Tennessee ranks 33rd in the nation for maternal mortality and 38th in the nation for infant mortality. Tennessee ranks 42nd in the nation for teen births. Extreme bills, like the trigger bill that Crowe co-sponsored, has already put and will continue to put lives at risk.
No one, not even myself, is an advocate for increasing the number of abortions. That’s a scare tactic politicians like Crowe try to use to paint Democrats as uncaring for the unborn. But I’m not here to play politics with people’s lives — something Crowe has continued to do throughout his political career.
I want Tennessee to be so pro-life that we lower maternal mortality rates and protect the lives of mothers. I want Tennessee to be so pro-life that we do lower our infant mortality rates.
I want Tennessee to be so pro-life that we invest in programs that lower teen pregnancy rates. I want Tennessee to be so pro-life that we expand Medicaid.
I want Tennessee to be so pro-life that we fully fund our public schools to ensure that every young person has an equal opportunity for success.
I want Tennessee to be so pro-life that we invest in jobs that will not only protect our environment but will also provide for a living wage so everyone can have access to healthy food and a good quality of life.
What politicians like Crowe won’t tell you is that Democrats in the Tennessee Legislature advocated for exceptions to be put into the trigger bill to protect for the life of the mother. But Crowe joined the coalition that voted that down.
And it was only after it went into effect that he said it needed to be “fine-tuned” after doctors reached out to him, scared to practice medicine and save the lives of women who were coming to them.
Crowe: I support Tennessee’s abortion law and have been endorsed by “Tennessee Right to Life.” It will save the lives of thousands of unborn Tennessee babies.
However, we do need to make sure that abortions may be performed, as current law states, if “necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman or to prevent serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman.”
I will be meeting with medical professionals and other stakeholders to insure that this new law is interpreted properly and protective of the life and health of the mother.
I also plan to place a major focus on giving young mothers the resources and assistance they need to keep their babies if they so choose; helping them to become self-sufficient to raise their babies in a healthy environment, while also working to improve our adoption and foster care programs
• How do you feel about term limits for members of the Tennessee General Assembly?
Craig:
Voters are frustrated because we see that elected officials, like Crowe, who are less connected with the communities they serve. And the faces who represent us don’t change.
We want elected officials who are connected to our community and understand what community members are facing today.
This is why I am running to unseat a 32-year incumbent, who changed a Tennessee law that not only created but also provided protections for the largest medical monopoly in the nation. As such, we have all seen our health care prices increase while having a reduced access to medical care. This has negatively impacted our community.
Unfortunately, health care PACs have lined up to support Crowe to protect his seat and the work he’s done — like create this medical monopoly and block Medicaid Expansion. And those medical PACs will line up behind any candidate who supports their agenda over the will of the voters.
Without campaign finance reform first, term limits won’t eliminate other politicians like Crowe. Our community cannot afford any more damage from this 32-year incumbent or others like him.
I’m proud to share that my campaign is people funded and I will be accountable to the voters. And you can check all campaign donations with the Tennessee Registry of Elections and Finance.
Crowe: First let me say I am proud to have received an overwhelming response from the people I serve, to run for re-election to represent them in the Tennessee senate.
Polls as well as constituent feedback, have shown that citizens are very supportive of term limits for congress at the federal level and I am on record as supporting federal term limits.
If it is shown to be the will of my constituency, I would certainly support term limits for our Tennessee Senate and House.
• What are the most effective tools the state can use to promote economic development in Carter, Washington and Johnson counties?
Craig: First and foremost, the state must fully fund public education. This is imperative for the future workforce as well as new business recruitment.
Education and training for whatever career path a student chooses must be invested in to prepare them for the future.
In addition to fully funded public schools and supporting teachers, communities need to offer affordable, accessible health care for their workers for businesses to thrive. It’s imperative for workers to have access to health care to stay healthy and able to work.
This not only means expanding Medicaid — something Crowe has refused to champion — it also means holding our medical monopoly accountable.
Young people are leaving our region in search of good paying jobs—what has been termed the brain drain. They graduate from ETSU don’t have employment options. They have nursing degrees and can find better pay elsewhere. We must invest in keeping Northeast Tennesseans here by ensuring this is a welcoming place for everyone. We must keep businesses here by fully funding our public education, investing in job training, and opening access to affordable health care.
Attracting job opportunities like the West Tennessee Ford Motor Company deal that offers union jobs paying $26 an hour would lift our local economy, helping both workers and businesses. Instead, Crowe has continued his attacks on unions with his outspoken rhetoric in favor of the intentionally misleading language of “right to work.” He knows workers have a right to work, he just doesn’t want us or any Tennesseans to have union jobs that can offer $26 or more an hour.
From 2010 to 2013, I owned and operated my own photography business. I know how challenging it is to be a small business owner. The majority of our businesses in District 3 are small businesses. Small businesses are what have saved our downtowns.
We should protect small businesses to ensure that as workers are paid more and still able to thrive.
Thanks to Democrats in Congress, Tennessee now has the funds to make a real investment in broadband. Today, 35% of Johnson County residents do not have access to internet or broadband. This disparity negatively impacts education and employment opportunities. The fact that Crowe didn’t back this plan until Congressional Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan in 2021 is opportunistic since it passed with no Republican support.
Addressing infrastructure disparities like broadband, fixing roads, repairing bridges, and addressing our aging water and wastewater system is imperative. Businesses look to ensure workers in the area and workers that would relocate to the area would have safe roads, clean water, and a healthy environment to live. Tennessee’s infrastructure needs to be addressed.
As this region grows, we cannot afford to keep kicking the can down the road as Crowe has done.
Crowe: I have learned over the years that the tools that we can best use to promote economic development and showcase our state and our beautiful Northeast Tennessee counties are our great schools, good accessible health care, a good balance between business/industry and the environment.
We must also rely on our excellent recreational opportunities, cultural and social opportunity, great IT and transportation potential and sensible tax incentive plans.
I will continue to work to insure we have these tools available to attract business and industry to create new jobs for our constituents.
• Is Tennessee on the right track for addressing opioid and other substance abuse issues?
Craig: In recent weeks, Johnson City saw 9 overdoses due to fentanyl, 7 of them being fatal. Washington County was identified as one of the counties in Northeast Tennessee and across the state by the Tennessee Department of Health as having an increase in overdoses and overdose deaths and it was included in the High Impact Area (HIA) grants given by the Department of Health to address substance use disorder and provided resources for those in need.
I was hired under the grant to work for Insight Alliance, which is housed under the Promise Center and formerly known as the Washington County Anti-Drug Coalition.
From 2019 to 2020, Washington County saw a 160% increase in fatal overdoses. 38.6 percent of the overdoses are related to fentanyl — and that percentage is climbing.
We are a community in crisis accepting crumbs from Crowe as solutions. So many lives have already been lost, families are still grieving because we don’t have adequate resources to address the epidemic.
Police departments have already identified that it is near impossible to arrest those responsible for bringing dangerous drugs into our communities. The state medical examiner has 90 days to return the report to the local police department when there’s an overdose death to identify the drug.
During that time, even if the police have identified a suspect, they cannot arrest that person without that medical report. And in that time spent waiting for that report, the identified suspect has left our community.
What we need is a concerted effort to increase the number of people working on these reports at the state level, specifically in counties who are part of the high impact areas, to expedite medical reports and give police departments the resources they need to be successful in keeping our communities safe.
We can’t increase Narcan without decreasing the stigma associated with Narcan. Narcan is a life-saving treatment that stops an overdose. But due to stigma associated with the treatment, people in first responder positions are under the impression that Narcan is “a license to party.”
People in our community are worried that Narcan will exacerbate the problem. I will always celebrate more resources coming into the area, but without addressing the stigma associated with it renders the treatment useless if the treatment goes unused. Everyone must buy-in to the lifesaving benefits of Narcan.
And to that point, stigma regarding substance use disorder must be addressed. Addiction affects everyone regardless of race, gender, class, neighborhood, or education. People we know and love have been affected by overdoses, have been affected by addiction.
Eighty percent of the crimes committed in Tennessee are drug related. Mostly, this means people stealing to feed their addiction. Which in turn means a revolving door for people in and out of the system because they don’t have access to treatment. It means people are given two towels and told to sweat it out without treatment.
It also means that when people leave jail, they are 129 times more likely to die of an overdose within the first two weeks. We cannot continue to treat our jails as treatment centers, but we should provide treatment and care for those in jail to break the cycle. And we should champion proven approaches that will save lives. Without it, the cycle will continue, lives will be lost, and our jails will continue to be overcrowded.
Finally, we must expand Medicaid. Not only will it insure hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans, but it will increase the amount of resources needed to treat those with substance use disorder.
Crowe: Yes, Tennessee is on the right track. We have done a good job recognizing and addressing the needs of those struggling with opioid and other substance abuse issues.
We have developed strategies and interventions that target those preying on our citizens as well as expanded detox, treatment and recovery in the criminal justice system and across our communities.
We do have a gap in funding for those with substance abuse and opioid problems. The opioid abatement funds, however, will help us in developing critical interventional and treatment programs in that regard.
The major problem we have now is the surge of counterfeit pills and fentanyl, much of which is coming across our southern border, causing thousands of deaths.
I passed legislation this year to make opioid antagonists like naloxone much more accessible to treatment centers, clinics and families in order to save lives.
• What grade would you give Tennessee for addressing mental and behavioral health issues and what do you think the state General Assembly can do to improve those outcomes?
Craig: Crowe and the Tennessee legislature have failed Tennesseans when it comes to addressing and creating greater access to mental and behavioral health resources. Tennessee is ranked 41 in the nation for providing mental health services.
More than 13.7% of teens in Tennessee report having a major depressive episode. Suicide is still the second leading cause of death for teenagers and 34.6% of Tennesseans who are 18 and older report experiencing depression or anxiety.
COVID-19 caused significant stress on our nation’s mental health. Rates of depression and anxiety increased as did rates of substance use disorder.
More people reported using drugs and alcohol to deal with the isolation and the loss of loved ones. 27,618 families lost loved ones due to failed leadership in our state.
In 2020, there were 18,733 nonfatal overdoses and 7,063 fatal overdoses in Tennessee. Substance Use Disorder is a behavioral health issue, yet there aren’t enough resources or access to treatment for those who need it.
There is a growing gap for coverage and affordability for those seeking mental and behavioral health care. In Tennessee, it is estimated that only 15.3% of the need for mental and behavioral health care is met.
Expanding Medicaid is critical in closing this health care gap. This costs us nothing to do, yet Crowe has refused to champion this effort. Instead, while he’s been in office Tennessee has had an increase in overdoses, suicides, and rates of depression.
It’s time for us to have some leadership in Nashville. It’s time for leaders to stop being fiscally irresponsible and bring our federal tax dollars home. It’s time for leaders to act rather than playing politics with people’s lives.
I’m tired of seeing my friends and family go into medical debt or must file medical bankruptcy because they cannot afford necessary, life-saving care. This hurts our families, it hurts our community, it hurts our workforce, it hurts our job opportunities, and it hurts our economy.
There isn’t a facet that health care as well as mental and behavioral health care doesn’t touch all of us. Crowe has had 32 years; now it’s time for some common sense.
Crowe: First, I would give our “services and provider networks,” an excellent grade. Our network is top notch.
We have a full continuum of behavioral health services whether you are insured or not.
We also have great programs of prevention, intervention, treatment, wraparound and follow up services that we can be proud of.
For the “outcomes” we achieve, we are better than the national average because our programs are evidence based and concentrate on employment, recovery, housing and education. We are doing very well.
An area that does need improvement is our “access to programs.” We have a major problem with staff workforce shortages.
The General Assembly needs to partner with the department to further develop our crisis lines, crisis stabilization units, and walk in center availability to help increase access.
To address another area for improvement the General Assembly is partnering with the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse to develop a new in patient judicial recovery center for Northeast Tennessee with many beds, coupled with TCAT access, and funded by the opioid abatement dollars to help take care of these problems, as well.