Campaign signs, candidates and their supporters lined the roadway leading to the Heritage Center in Jonesborough, where the first day of early voting for the May 3 primary was taking place on Wednesday.
State law prohibits campaigning within an 100-foot boundary of a polling place. As such, candidates and their supporter with political paraphernalia are being asked to keep their distance from the entrance of the Heritage Center early voting site, which is located at 161 Molly Grayce Lane.
Though the site will be closed on Good Friday, early voting will continue weekdays and Saturdays at the Heritage Center until April 28.
Other Early Voting Sites In Washington County Are:
• Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
April 18-28
Monday-Tuesday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m
Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Wednesday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-Noon
• East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Center, Johnson City.
April 18-22
Weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City.
April 18-28
Weekdays 9 a.m-5 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-Noon