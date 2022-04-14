Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy has spent $3,583 more than his challenger based on his latest campaign financial disclosure for the May 3 Republican Primary.
Grandy, who is seeking his second term in office, reported spending $26,025 during the mandatory campaign disclosure period that ended on April 11.
He also collected campaign donations totaling $13,301 during the same period. That’s in addition to the $45,147 that Grandy’s campaign carried over from the January reporting period.
He reported a balance of $32,423 remaining in his campaign coffers. Grandy also reported $20,000 in total loans outstanding.
At the same time, County Commissioner Robert H. “Robbie” Tester reported spending $22,240, while collecting $26,240 in contributions. He has $4,000 in loans outstanding, with a balance of $3,797 remaining in his campaign coffers.
Among Grandy’s itemized contributions for the period was $1,600 from Daniel A. Dietrich, Jonesborough; $1,600 from Alan Levine, Jonesborough; and $1,000 from William Greene, Elizabethton.
The bulk of his campaign expenses went to Shell & Miller Advertising, Johnson City, for direct mail costs totaling $14,381 and for campaign consulting and announcement costs at $5,045.
Tester’s itemized contributions included $1,600 from James Pearson, Johnson City; $1,600 from James Epps IV, Johnson City; and $1,500 from David Kent Harris, Limestone.
He reported expenditures of $900 to the U.S. Postal Service for postage; $2,224 for campaign signs from Signs on the Cheap, Austin, Texas; and $1,117 for business envelopes from Bulk Office Supply, Hewlett, New York.
In the Republican race for Washington County Clerk, Cheryl Storey, the office’s chief deputy, led County Commissioner Danny Edens in both campaign donations and spending for the latest reporting period. Storey reported receipts of $11,457 and expenditures of $8,527.
She has $10,124 in loans outstanding, with a balance of $3,430 on hand.
Edens reported a balance of $2,570 from his January disclosure, with receipts totaling $5,700 in the current reporting period. He also reported spending $8,249 in the same period.
He has $4,700 in outstanding loans and a balance of $20.75 in his campaign coffers at the end of the disclosure period.
The complete campaign disclosures for all of the candidates on the May 3 primary ballot can be found on the Washington County Election Commission’s website at www.wcecoffice.com.
The Republican nominees for mayor and county clerk will be the only candidates listed on Washington County’s Aug. 4 general election ballot.