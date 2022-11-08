The polls have closed in Unicoi County and the unofficial election results are as follows:
In the town of Erwin, incumbent Michael Baker will reclaim his seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Angie Wilcox Vaughn and Cathy J. Huskins will also take BMA seats. Baker received 753 votes, Wilcox Vaugn received 961 votes and Huskins received 736 votes. They defeated Dustin Walden, who received 713 votes, and John Day, who received 370 votes.
In the town of Unicoi, incumbent Wanda Radford will reclaim her seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Kevin McInturff will also win a seat on the board. Radford received 485 votes, while Kevin McInturff received 578 votes. They defeated Judy Ray, who received 375 votes, Kim Hampton Rutherford, who received 183 votes, Rocky McInturff, who received 192 votes, Richard E. Dorris, who received 148 votes, and Billy R. Harkins Jr., who received 116 votes.
In the race for governor, Bill Lee will win Unicoi County with 4,235 votes. He defeated Democratic challenger Jason Brantley Martin, who received 910 votes, and a host of independent candidates in the county.
In the 1st Congressional District race, incumbent Diana Lynn Harshbarger will win Unicoi County with 4,146 votes. She defeated Democratic challenger Cameron Parsons, who received 840 votes, and independent challengers Richard G. Baker, who received 77 votes, and Matt Makrom, who received 30 votes in the county.
In the race for the 9th District Tennessee Senate seat, Steve Southerland will win Unicoi County with 3,982 votes. He defeated Democratic challenger Sara Thompson in the county, who received 857 votes.