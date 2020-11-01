ELIZABETHTON — Election Day is seen by most Americans as a day to fulfill one of the duties of citizenship by taking time to vote. But for some hardworking people, it also means enabling others to cast their vote in an election that is fair, honest and sanitary.
Darlene Conley is one of those hardworking citizens who makes it possible for the American democratic process to work. She not only works on getting the voting organized on Election Day, but she also worked days before the election, making sure everything was prepared and ready for the big day. The Johnson City Press caught her working at the Carter Countdy Election Commission on Friday and asked her to answer five questions about her commitment to working at the polls on Election Day.
What will be your job on Election Day? How do you apply for the job?
“I am the officer of the Hampton Precinct. That means I am in charge of the precinct. Before I became the officer, I worked at the Cloudland and the Central precincts, so I have worked elections from one side of the county to the other.”
The Tennessee Secretary of State’s website, sos.tn.gov, provides information about applying for a position and more local information can be obtained by calling the Carter County Election Commission at 423-542-1822.
Some of the requirements to being an election official is the ability to read and write the English language, not be a candidate in the election, be at least 16 years old, those over 18 must be a registered voter in the county, not work directly under the supervision of a county or municipal elected official who is on the ballot, not be a close relative of a candidate.
As the officer you must be responsible for the unusual problems that the other election officials need help in solving. Have you had any unusual events you have had to solve?
“The Hampton workers are very good and things have always gone smoothly. There have not really been any problems. Also, the voters of Hampton are very cooperative and willing to follow the election rules. Elections have gone smoothly.”
Carter County’s polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. That is a pretty long day. Do you get pretty tired at the end of it?
“The polls are not just open 12 hours but we have to be all set up and ready to go when the first voter comes through the door, and we don’t shut down until the last voter has voted.”
As the officer, Conley is also responsible for driving the precinct record books and the voting machine data to the Election Commission office so that it can be immediately counted and transmitted across the nation as quickly as possible. That makes for an even longer day.
Does she then go home and watch the results of the election on television? “No, I go right to bed, I have to be at work the next day. My son once worked with me one election, but he said the hours were just too long. Since we only do it a few times a year at most, you don’t get used to it.”
One of the big concern of voters this year is the COVID-19 pandemic. Has this been a point of emphasis this year?”
“Yes. We will be wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Voters will be encouraged to wear masks.”
This has been a matter that not just Hampton, but all the precincts in Carter County and all the election commissions across the state have and the Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett have focused on this year. There has also been experience gained in earlier elections this year, especially the state primary held in July.
What does the right to vote mean to you?
“I think my right to vote is one of my most important rights as an American. I am happy to do what I can to help maintain that right and to preserve our freedom.”