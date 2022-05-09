While they say the 15% voter turnout for Washington County’s primary last week was disappointing, county election officials were overall pleased with how the election was conducted.
It was the first countywide election for Dana Jones as Washington County’s administrator of elections and it was also the first for four of the five members of the county’s Election Commission. Jones said that while the low voter turnout was “not what we had hoped for,” she was nonetheless happy to see Tuesday’s election come off “without a hitch.”
Jones said she and her staff will be doing some “tweaking of the process” before the county’s general election on Aug. 4.
Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister, who is one of the three new Republican members appointed to the panel last year, said he and his colleagues have heard nothing but positive comments from voters regarding the conduct of the election.
Mike Elder was appointed earlier this year to replace Democratic member C.B. Kinch, who died in January. Democratic member Margaret Davis, who serves as the panel’s secretary, is the only member of the Election Commission who has previously supervised a county election.
“There are always things we can work on, but we have heard of no glitches,” McAllister said. “By all reports, things went pretty smoothly at the polls.”
One of the things McAllister said he and other election officials will work on is “getting out the vote” on Election Day.
Voter turnout for the last county primary — held in 2018 — was 18%. The number of registered voters in Washington County at that time was 72,202.
“We will continue to get the word out about voting and polling places,” McAllister said, noting election officials will be speaking to community groups and civic clubs to help bolster voter participation.
Jones said the Election Commission office will also continue to promote upcoming elections and polling paces by placing signage at The Mall at Johnson City and at area movie theaters.
Unofficial results show 13,160 of Washington County’s 86,001 registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election. Of that number, 12,863 votes were cast in the Republican primary and 304 in the Democratic primary.
The numbers also show nearly half (6,616) of the votes in the election was cast during the 14-day early voting period.
Of Washington County’s 86,001 registered voters, 27.65% are between the ages of 18 and 35. At 47.56%, the bulk of registered voters in the county are between the ages of 35 and 65.
The numbers also show 25.79% of registered voters are 65 or older.
Data released by the Election Commission last week also show more females (44,901) than males (39,014) are registered to vote in Washington County.