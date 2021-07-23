The Washington County Election Commission has decided to remain on the third floor of the Washington County Courthouse.
Election commissioners voted unanimously Friday to ask county commissioners to designate funds that would have gone to remodel office space in George P. Jaynes Justice Center to instead be used to pay for specific security upgrades to their current location in the historic downtown Jonesborough courthouse.
“I just want the public to know that regardless of where we are, our staff will conduct a fair and open election,” Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said following the vote.
Election Commissioner C. B. Kinch made the motion to remain in the courthouse, which he said is a temporary solution to their office needs.
“I am concerned about the security and safety of the people who work on the courthouse,” he said.
Kinch and other election officials emphasized in their vote that they would like to see the County Commission commit to building a multi-purpose facility for the Election Commission on the grounds of the justice center site within the next four years.
“I’m looking down the road, because this is a growing county,” Election Commissioner John Abe Teague said, noting the proposed new building would include training and early voting facilities for the county.
The County Commission is set to consider a resolution Monday night to authorize up to $9,999 to be spent to renovate 1,750 square feet of space that was formerly occupied by the district attorney general’s office in the justice center.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said state law allows local governments to bypass the bid process for such projects that cost less than $10,000.
Grandy told election commissioners $1.4 million has been added as a “placeholder” under the county’s capital projects wish list in fiscal 2023 for the construction of a stand-alone building for the Election Commission on the justice center complex. That structure would include an early voting site facing U.S. Highway 11E.
At the start of Friday’s meeting, McAllister noted that the resolution county commissioners are set to vote on Monday does not include the floor plan for remodeling the justice center that was previously agreed on by the Election Commission. He said the board had two choices — they could accept the new floor plan or decide to remain in their current offices in the courthouse.
Election commissioners asked Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, what she and her staff preferred to do. Jones said with a tight time frame for redistricting and the 2022 election cycle approaching quickly, and given her concerns with space and security issues associated with the floor plan submitted for justice center remodeling, she and her employees “are better off staying on the third floor.”